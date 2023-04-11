Crypto Bros Abandon NFTs and Rolexes as TMS Network (TMSN) Rockets Past Quant (QNT) and Aave (AAVE) with Incredible 2240% Rocket Shot

Those that have been in the crypto space for quite a while can attest to the fact that late 2021 to early 2022 were the hottest periods for NFTs. Crypto bros splashed outrageous amounts on blue chip NFTs, they made returns and many used them to purchase expensive Rolexes.
However, attention has shifted in 2023. Crypto bros are now paying more attention to viable cryptocurrencies. Just like the TMS Network (TMSN) which has rocketed past Quant (QNT) and Aave (AAVE) with an incredible 2240% increase.
TMS Network (TMSN)
The TMS Network (TMSN), a decentralized trading platform utilizes STP (straight-through processing) execution to provide transparency and this automated process involves electronic transfers across TMS Network (TMSN) without manual intervention.
The network utilizes Ethereum’s blockchain to deliver an all-in-one solution for online trading that allows anyone to join its community, gain insights into trading strategies, connect with other traders, and automatically copy trades.
As an addendum, the TMS Network (TMSN) phenomenal commission-sharing model that offers passive income to TMS Network (TMSN) token holders by distributing earnings from the transaction fees.
All these novel and incredible features have made it a market leader where investors and traders flock to. This is exemplified with the over 2240% rocket shot performance, rocketing past Quant (QNT) and Aave (AAVE).
Quant (QNT)
Quant Network, which is London-based, is set to revolutionize the blockchain ecosystem with the development of an operating system called Overledger. Specifically, Overledger possesses the capability to distribute value and unlock applications across blockchains now and in the future.
In simpler terms, it is an agnostic platform that connects the world’s networks to blockchains and ensures they are not limited to any single vendor or technology.
Although Quant (QNT) joined the market in 2018 and has been on the rise amid increased adoption alongside listing on leading crypto exchanges, including Binance and Coinbase, Quant (QNT) has struggled to fully establish and make a name for itself in the crypto industry.
This defect has made TMS Network (TMSN) rocket past Quant (QNT) and Aave (AAVE)
Aave (AAVE)
According to CoinMarketCap description of the Aave (AAVE) network: “Lenders earn interest by depositing digital assets into specially created liquidity pools. Borrowers can then use their crypto as collateral to take out a flash loan using this liquidity.”
In the literal sense, this means that Aave (AAVE) is developing a DeFi crypto solution that enables community members to lend and borrow crypto. In return, the loans would be repaid within the same block in which it was bought. And the loans require no collateral.
Fundamentally, Aave (AAVE) has an intriguing framework because its users do not need to trust a particular institution or person to manage their funds. The only thing needed is the trust that its code will execute as written.
However, alongside Quant (QNT), Aave (AAVE) has struggled for traction and relevance in the crypto industry recently. As it’s yet to position itself to be a major player in the DeFi space, TMS Network (TMSN) has rocketed past it and Quant (QNT).
In Conclusion
It has been justifiably demonstrated how TMS Network (TMSN), with its revolutionary capabilities has skyrocketed over 1400% past Quant (QNT) and Aave (AAVE).
TMS Network (TMSN) has completed phase one of its presale where it has got investment worth over $4 million. At the moment, the TMS Network (TMSN) is giving further investment opportunities in the second phase of its presale, with tokens available at $0.05.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.