Crypto Analyst Sees 50% Surge On Shiba Inu Amid Rising Burning Rate But Interest Surges Massively On FXGuys ($FXG) Presale Token

A savvy crypto analyst has predicted a 50% surge for Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the burn rate and Shibarium transactions spike. Meanwhile, investors flock to FXGuys ($FXG) as the presale advances. These investors are attracted by FX Guys’ 80/20 profit split in its proprietary blockchain trading platform. They are also interested in the massive gains early investors can make from buying $FXG tokens early.
How can traders benefit from this generous profit split? And how huge are $FXG’s presale gains? Let’s find out.
Popular Crypto Analyst Makes Bold Shiba Inu Prediction
Kevin, an analyst on X, has predicted that Shiba Inu could see a 50% pump based on his analysis. According to him, SHIB had formed a rounding bottom formation with an inverted head and shoulders. A rounding bottom pattern usually occurs at the end of an extended downward trend and could signal a trend reversal.
Meanwhile, Shiba Inu’s burn rate rose by a whopping 6,750% between October 22 and 23 to 27.1 million tokens. This increase in the SHIB burn rate was accompanied by an equally impressive 1,000% surge in daily transactions on Shiba Inu’s L2 network, Shibarium. Daily transactions rose from 128,000 on October 21 to 1.77 million on October 22.
An increase in the burn rate reduces supply and creates scarcity, consequently leading to a price increase if demand stays constant or rises.
However, SHIB’s price movements have not reflected these bullish developments. The meme coin has lost 2% in the past seven days due to the prevalent negative market sentiment. However, if the rounding bottom pattern holds, SHIB is expected to gain 50% in the next few months.
FX Guys’ Revolutionary Blockchain Trading Platform Garners Interest
FXGuys is a decentralized broker and prop trading firm that provides access to trading capital and a customized multi-asset platform to trade FX, crypto, indices, and commodities. The platform has integrated DeFi innovation into its trusty traditional proprietary firm model to produce a system that offers the best of both worlds.
The FXGuys’ PropFi and DeFi model includes a utility token, $FXG, and other features you would expect in a crypto project.
However, FX Guys retains its focus on connecting traders to much-needed capital. Its Trader Funding Program gives up to $500,000 to trade on the blockchain trading platform. Traders have to pass through a challenge phase to be eligible for a fully funded trading account. This Program gives talented traders the opportunity and platform to use their skills profitably.
FXGuys also features a profit-sharing model that favors traders. Traders receive 80% of their earnings, and the FX Guys platform retains 20%. A trader’s share will increase as he scales up his earnings, adequately compensating him for improved skill levels.
Interestingly, you don’t have to be a profitable trader to earn rewards from FXGuys. The platform rewards each trade with $FXG tokens through its Trade2Earn program. These tokens can be swapped for additional trading perks like increased drawdown limits.
Finally, the FXGuys blockchain trading platform has been certified safe and secure by security audits from reputable third parties like SolidProof and Soken.
These innovative trader-focused features are why investors are shifting focus to FXGuys en masse.
Purchase $FXG and Enjoy Massive Gains and Other Perks
$FXG is the ERC-20 utility token of the FX Guys ecosystem, with a total supply of 835 million. The token can be used to pay trading fees on the platform.
Interested investors can buy $FXG for $0.03 in Stage 1 of the ongoing public presale. Stage 1 participants will earn an impressive 33% by Stage 2 and a whopping 233% profit when the token launches at $0.10.
Privileges that $FXG token holders will get to enjoy include discounts on trading fees. That means token holders will pay much lower trading fees, maximizing the percentage of their capital used for actual trading.
They can also propose changes and vote on them within the protocol. This ensures that the platform is tailored to the needs and requirements of its stakeholders.
So, we recommend you join other savvy investors today to buy $FXG and enjoy huge gains, unique features, and other attractive benefits.
To find out more about FXGuys follow the links below:
Presale | Website | Whitepaper | Socials | Audit
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.