What is Cookieless Tracking?

Businesses with an online presence rely on many different internet tracking tools to inform their marketing efforts. These trackers are always working when you browse through social media or go on websites and are actively working to figure out what products you’re interested in. Let’s learn more about cookieless tracking below
One of the most common online tracking components are cookies. Cookies are a small text file that a website places on users’ devices which recognizes and tracks that person’s online behavior. There are many different kinds of cookies, some are used by the same domain that you’re visiting while others are used by third-party platforms that have access to the websites that you’re visiting. Some cookies are even stored on a user’s device beyond the current session which means online behavior is tracked even after you click away.
Along with cookies, tags are also used to collect information about users’ online behavior. Tags store cookies and also collect information such as pages that are viewed, products that are purchased, and even how users are accessing different websites. Businesses then use this information to market certain products to what best matches that user’s preferences. Many people are uncomfortable with these marketing tactics, so there have been privacy regulations that have been installed in order to protect data that you don’t want shared.
Data privacy services secure users’ rights to online privacy by stopping online tracking, personal profiling, and unsoliciting marketing tactics. Users are also in control about what data is shared, if any, meaning that personal information can be kept secure unless you choose to release it.
In a time where businesses are utilizing data tracking in order to market their products, it is important to remain in control over your personal data. Learn more about how businesses collect data online and how to protect yourself from it in the infographic below:
Source: InfoTrust