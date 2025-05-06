Cold Wallet’s Token Offers Huge ROI, AVAX Gains, & SOL Withdrawals

At Just $0.00714, Cold Wallet’s Token Promises 49x Returns! Solana Shows Bullish Signs & AVAX Climbs Fast
Funds are shifting fast across the market. Avalanche saw a strong influx as whales picked up over $231 million worth of AVAX after its Octane upgrade, which lowered network fees and increased activity. Meanwhile, Solana saw a notable $52.7 million moved from Binance into a private wallet, an action that usually points toward confidence in long-term holding. But despite the optimism, both moves still rely on centralized exchanges, public wallets, and trackable data flows.
This is where Cold Wallet sets itself apart. Instead of riding on the wave of bullish sentiment or whale trends, it focuses on building a fully private system. No trackers, no address linking, and complete invisibility, even during online interactions. With the stage 2 presale priced at $0.00714 and a launch target of approximately $0.3517, the project is aligned with a projected 4,900% ROI. For those looking for the next real utility-driven platform, this privacy-first offering is becoming an early favorite.
AVAX Sees $231M Inflows as Fee Reductions Drive Momentum
Avalanche (AVAX) recently witnessed major activity from large holders, who added over 11.9 million coins, translating to $231.5 million in new positions. This followed the launch of the Octane upgrade, which cut swap fees by 97% and transaction fees by 30%. With AVAX now hovering around $19.69 and rising nearly 33% in a month, the rebound is evident.
However, daily spot inflows dipped from $10.63 million on April 6 to just $1.4 million by April 18, indicating that retail activity may be slowing. At the same time, open interest climbed from $297 million to $423 million within eight days, hinting at rising activity among futures and derivatives traders.
Although Avalanche’s DeFi metrics are still below previous peaks, the recent surge in whale action and reduced costs make AVAX a standout name in the current cycle.
$52.7M in Solana Withdrawals Triggers Speculation Over Long-Term Holdings
A transfer of 374,161 SOL, amounting to about $52.7 million, was recently made from Binance to a private wallet. Analysts have pointed out that such movements often mean the wallet holder is preparing for long-term storage, rather than a quick selloff.
At the time of the transfer, Solana (SOL) was trading near $134, and the move was tracked by Whale Alert. These large-scale transactions are closely followed because they may reflect broader sentiment shifts. Moving assets to personal wallets usually implies that holders expect a price rise or want to maintain direct control.
While one transaction doesn’t confirm a trend, the scale and timing of this action are attracting attention. For many, following these types of whale movements this may be interpreted as a bullish signal.
Cold Wallet Eliminates Traces: A Game-Changer in Crypto Privacy
In today’s market, wallet activities are openly trackable. Every transfer is documented, analyzed, and grouped through address clustering tools. Cold Wallet isn’t just blocking this, it removes any trace completely. The platform is purpose-built to ensure your wallet usage remains invisible throughout.
By applying zero-knowledge verification methods, Cold Wallet lets users prove ownership or access without showing balance, history, or even addresses. No data trails exist. There’s no metadata, no outside access, and nothing left for analytics firms to collect. Your entire wallet life stays private.
Currently in stage 2 of its crypto presale, the price is fixed at $0.00714. With a target listing near $0.3517, the early return estimate stands at roughly 4,900%.
Cold Wallet isn’t following market trends, it is preparing for a future where privacy is essential. As more users grow aware of surveillance risks and address profiling, Cold Wallet already provides the solution.
If private transactions and full control matter to you, Cold Wallet offers more than protection, it ensures you’re off the map altogether. The presale remains open, but once it closes, there will be nothing left to track.
While AVAX benefits from large inflows and Solana gains traction among long-term holders, both continue operating in ecosystems where activities are monitored and addresses are mapped. Cold Wallet aims to offer the opposite.
Rather than merely limiting exposure, it wipes out data entirely. Using zero-knowledge proofs and no-metadata architecture, the platform guarantees that no clustering or history tracking is possible. Cold Wallet’s strength lies in its real use case, prioritizing privacy, not speculation.
With its current presale price at $0.00714 and an expected launch near $0.3517, early access gives users both privacy and potential rewards. The estimated ROI of 4,900% may seem ambitious, but as crypto privacy becomes a priority, it may also become essential. Instead of tracking whale moves, Cold Wallet offers a way out.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.