CoinGlass Data Reveals DOGE Movement, DOT and LNEX Showing Bullish Patterns

Dogecoin data from CoinGlass has revealed that more than 84.9M DOGE worth around $12.8M were liquidated from both long and short traders over the past day.
Despite the liquidation, the Dogecoin price recorded a daily surge of over 6%, bouncing from a low of $0.143. Its trading volume recorded an over 44% surge in just a day. Polkadot (DOT), which has started the week positively, has recorded an over 2% surge as it tries to regain the $4 mark.
Notably, Lunex Network is quickly emerging as the next big project with its DeFi innovation. The project is already offering over 58% ROI to early investors. Its presale has also raised over $2M due to its user-friendly interface and better security features.
Lunex Network: A Top Performing DeFi Project Offering Early Investors Over 58% ROI
High-volume transaction fees can easily eat into traders’ profits, especially those who frequently trade. However, Lunex Network is emerging as the better crypto platform, addressing this issue through its low-cost trading fees. This move allows users to maximize their earnings with each transaction.
Additionally, Lunex Network stands out from traditional exchanges with its exclusive merchant payment gateway. This unique feature allows businesses to accept cryptos and easily convert digital assets into cash. With a user-focused innovation like this, Lunex Network is solidifying its position as a top-performing project. Moreover, the platform’s interoperability across different blockchains enables seamless asset transfers.
Lunex Network supports over 50K trading assets while facilitating a secure, smart contract-powered cross-chain transaction. This efficiency has already set a new benchmark in DeFi. Its ongoing presale has seen the LNEX token trade at $0.002, with anticipated rallies.
Dogecoin Indicators Turn Bullish As Strong Support Confirms An Uptrend
Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has noted a unique development in Dogecoin’s Price. On the 4-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator for Dogecoin price movement has flashed a buy signal, suggesting potential bullish momentum for the meme coin.
According to the expert, if DOGE maintains its position above the critical support level of $0.141, it could target the $0.162 mark. Currently, the Dogecoin price is hovering around $0.156, reflecting a weekly surge of over 6%. His analysis also revealed that the TD Sequential printed nine green buy signals.
This pattern is normally acknowledged as a strong indicator that any existing dipping trend might be nearing exhaustion. It also suggests a prime buying opportunity, with the Dogecoin price set for upward correction. This has also been supported by Dogecoin technical indicators, including its RSI at 61 and both the 20 and 50-day SMA.
Polkadot Price Analysis
Polkadot started the past week with a volatile session as its buyers and sellers attempted to control the Monday session. The Polkadot price dipped to its day low of $4 and reached a high of $4.2, eventually closing the trading session at $4. Tuesday saw buyers step in and push the Polkadot price to $4.19, but they failed to push it above the 20-SMA.
However, buyers failed to maintain momentum, with the DOT price facing significant selling pressure on Wednesday while falling to $4.12. Polkadot recovered from its day low, registering a small rally to settle at $4.20. The token faced intense selling pressure at $4.20, which led to a 5% dip on Thursday. The selling pressure continued on Friday, leading to a drop below the $4 mark before recovering and settling at $3.91.
This trajectory continued on Saturday, with Polkadot’s price dropping to $3.82 before recovering to settle at $3.92. Polkadot’s price is hovering within the $3.7 mark, just a few inches from its multi-year support of $3.62.
Is Lunex a Better Investment Option for November?
Like Dogecoin and Polkadot, Lunex Network is on its way to becoming a presale gem for November. The project, backed by a recent SolidProof audit, is set to record significant gains in November, pushing its price even higher.
Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Lunex Network (LNEX) Presale Today!
- Website: https://lunexnetwork.com
- Socials: https://linktr.ee/lunexnetwork
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.