Coinbase Launches MOODENG, Driving Rapid Price Surge

December 4, 2024

Coinbase recently listed MOODENG, triggering a sharp rise in the token’s price. Among those capitalizing on this momentum was the wallet address Btzsim…Kq6wU, which aggressively entered the market by purchasing 3,610 SOL worth of MOODENG.

The transaction, amounting to approximately $824,000, secured 1.508 million MOODENG tokens at an average price of $0.5466 per token. So far, the bold move has paid off, netting the investor a profit of $26,000.

The excitement surrounding MOODENG’s debut on Coinbase has also led to shifts in asset rankings. Wintermute, a prominent trading entity, has significantly increased its MOODENG holdings.

The token now ranks as Wintermute’s largest memecoin asset, overtaking $GOAT. Their total holdings in MOODENG are valued at an impressive $35.39 million.

MOODENG Token Price Market Volatility 

MOODENG’s market performance has been volatile. After peaking at $0.6877, the price has settled at $0.6128, bringing the token’s market capitalization to approximately $604 million.

The rapid rise and subsequent dip reflect both the enthusiasm and caution in the market as investors assess the token’s long-term potential. Coinbase’s listing has undoubtedly bolstered MOODENG’s visibility, attracting both retail and institutional interest. However, as with any memecoin, significant price fluctuations remain a possibility.

The coming days will be crucial in determining whether MOODENG sustains its momentum or sees further corrections. For now, its dramatic entry has solidified its place in the competitive memecoin landscape.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!

About The Author

Will

Will is a News/Content Writer and SEO Expert with years of active experience. He has a good history of writing credible articles and trending topics ranging from News Articles to Constructive Writings all around the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry.