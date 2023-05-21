Chainlink (LINK) and BNB (BNB) Wobble While TMS Network (TMSN) Shoots the Moon With 1700% Price Uptick

Although TMS Network (TMSN) has seen tremendous interest around its ongoing token presale, the rest of the crypto market, especially Chainlink (LINK) and BNB (BNB), hasn’t been so lucky. While Chainlink (LINK) and BNB (BNB) were major players in the previous crypto bull market, it seems it is now TMS Network’s (TMSN) time to shine in 2023, as their token presale has already raised more than $5.6 million despite only being in its third phase.
TMS Network (TMSN)
There are many problems associated with the current state of the crypto exchange industry, and TMS Network (TMSN) is being built to solve them. One of the biggest issues with traditional crypto exchanges is they do not integrate with the traditional financial markets. With TMS Network (TMSN), traders are able to access every market in the world because the exchange is based on the use of derivatives. This effectively allows bets on any asset around the globe.
Another major issue found with traditional, centralized crypto exchanges is the lack of transparency found with them. TMS Network (TMSN) will be built on top of blockchain technology, which allows for the highest levels of transparency possible. There is no black box involved in the TMS Network (TMSN) app where bad actors are able to conduct wash trading or outright fraud behind the backs of their users.
A main goal with the TMS Network (TMSN) token presale is to build the foundation of a new community-oriented trading platform where the traders are also the owners and able to share in the profits generated by holding the TMS Network (TMSN) token.
Chainlink (LINK)
Coinbase Cloud, the cloud service of United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, is set to enhance the security and reliability of the Chainlink (LINK) blockchain oracle network. As a new node operator on the Chainlink (LINK) network, Coinbase Cloud will leverage its global infrastructure and experience in managing blockchain data to contribute to the decentralization of the Web3 ecosystem.
Chainlink (LINK) acts as a vital bridge between Web2 and Web3 by sourcing, formatting, and transmitting data to smart contracts. Notably, Chainlink’s (LINK) decentralized price feeds secure around $22 billion in value locked in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols such as Synthetix, Aave, Compound, and dYdX. The addition of Coinbase Cloud as a Chainlink (LINK) node operator reinforces the overall security and reliability of smart contracts.
BNB (BNB)
BNB (BNB) has made the decision to wind down its operations in Canada and exit the market due to new guidance related to stablecoins and investor limits provided to crypto exchanges. This move comes as the regulations render the Canadian marketplace untenable for BNB (BNB). The decision to exit could potentially impact the expected turnaround of BNB (BNB) price, with a potential 5% loss in sight.
The announcement from BNB (BNB) expressed gratitude to regulators who had collaborated with the exchange to meet the needs of Canadian users. The Canadian market held sentimental value for BNB (BNB), as it was the home country of its founder, Changpeng Zhao. Binance had been exploring various avenues to protect its Canadian clientele but ultimately had to make the decision to withdraw from the market.
BNB (BNB) and Chainlink (LINK) have both been around for a number of years at this point, and the crypto market appears to now understand how to price those two crypto assets. However, TMS Network (TMSN) is still unknown in the greater crypto ecosystem, which bodes well for those who decide to participate in these early stages of the project’s development of a new type of exchange that can offer extreme transparency for all markets.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.