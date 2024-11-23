Chainlink And Aptos Investors Migrate To The Presale Of New Crypto Instant Funding Prop Firm FXGuys ($FXG)

Recent market trends show that the new DeFi coin, FXGuys ($FXG), has been the go-to place for crypto investors seeking lucrative opportunities.
Currently in its presale phase, this innovative prop firm platform is gaining attention from major crypto players, including Chainlink (LINK) and Aptos (APT) investors.
Let’s take a closer look at the reasons behind this market shift!
Chainlink’s CCIP and Proof of Reserve: Powering the Future of Tokenized Assets
On October 25, 2024, Chainlink announced its latest partnership with DigiFT, a company based in Singapore. This collaboration caused significant excitement in LINK’s community as it marks a big win for the Chainlink network and LINK holders.
Through this partnership, DigiFT can enhance its money market fund tokens across different blockchains, fostering a more efficient and interconnected ecosystem that links DeFi with traditional finance.
As Chainlink’s infrastructure becomes increasingly essential for such integrations, the demand for LINK is expected to grow, potentially driving up its value.
In the last 4 days, LINK experienced a slight price increase of 1%, moving from $11.50 to $11.65 between October 25 and October 29. Analysts are predicting a further price increase in November, with LINK potentially reaching the $13.30 mark.
AI to the Rescue: Aptos Teams Up with Flock.io to Supercharge Move Coding
On October 24, 2024, Aptos announced its partnership with Flock.io, a crypto AI startup, to make coding in Move Aptos’ programming language easier and more efficient by lowering the barrier to entry for new developers.
This specialized AI model, built for Aptos’ unique needs, outperforms popular AI systems like ChatGPT-4 in Move-specific code generation, boosting code quality and security on the platform.
As more developers build smoothly on Aptos, the network’s ecosystem is set to expand, driving demand for APT and supporting its role as a competitive DeFi coin.
Over the last 5 days, APT experienced a price increase of 1%, climbing from $9.94 to $10.09 between October 24 and October 29, 2024. Market analysts project the token price could reach $12.86 by November.
From LINK to FXG: Why are Investors Eyeing FXGuys’ Innovative Prop Firm Model?
Despite recent successes for LINK and APT, investors from both ecosystems are turning their attention to the FXGuys presale. FX Guys is a new prop firm and DeFi trading platform aiming to address the challenges faced by forex traders with innovative features and creative financial incentives.
One of the key features of the FX Guys platform is the flexible staking program. Unlike other platforms, FXGuys allows $FXG token holders to use their already staked tokens within the platform’s ecosystem, offering added utility for the DeFi coin.
At the heart of FXGuys is the Trade2Earn program, which allows traders to earn FXG tokens each time they initiate a trade, regardless of the outcome. These tokens can then be used to access advanced tools on the platform.
Additionally, FXGuys offers a prop firm funding program that provides skilled traders with up to $500,000 in trading capital. This prop firm initiative tackles the financial challenges many crypto traders face, letting traders keep 80% of their profits while FXGuys takes 20%.
As the platform expands, FXGuys aims to bridge traditional finance and DeFi, setting a new benchmark for prop firm trading in the crypto world.
FXGuys: The DeFi Coin Set for Success with $1 Million Raised
As FXGuys progresses through its presale phase, the DeFi coin is quickly becoming a contender in the crypto market, thanks to its innovative features, prop firm funding, and strong tokenomics.
Currently, $FXG is in Stage 1 of its public presale, with each token being sold at an attractive price of $0.03. The project has sold over 113 million tokens, showing high demand. The presale has already raised over $1 million in funding.
$FXG is expected to launch at $0.10. This means investors who are buying now are anticipating a 233% gain as they remain optimistic about the altcoin’s performance post-launch!
To find out more about FXGuys follow the links below:
