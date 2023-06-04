Chainanalysis acquires Transpose Tradecurve to launch trading academy

The cryptocurrency industry is constantly evolving, with companies exploring new avenues to expand their services and cater to the market’s changing needs. In recent news, Chainalysis, a leading blockchain analysis firm, has acquired Transpose, a real-time blockchain data company.
Additionally, Tradecurve (TCRV), the future market disruptor currently in its presale phase, has announced its plans to launch a metaverse trading academy. Keep reading to discover how this news may impact the crypto space.
Chainalysis acquires Transpose to improve data observations
Chainalysis has established itself as a prominent player in blockchain analysis, providing valuable insights and tools to enhance transparency and compliance within the crypto industry. With its recent acquisition of Transpose, which offers Web3 data to developers, it aims to create a future where all data is transferred on-chain.
Chainalysis reported that many companies and developers are keen to move away from complex data systems dependent on dubious node services or insufficient data suppliers. They are looking for flexible, quick, and trustworthy APIs that can access accurate past and present blockchain data quickly.
Additionally, Chainalysis said that with the addition of Transpose’s technology and staff, it would be better equipped to meet the rising demand, accelerate its expansion ambitions, and maintain its position as the market’s most trustworthy and user-friendly provider of Web3 data and applications. The acquisition reflects Chainalysis’ commitment to advancing its analytical capabilities, ultimately contributing to the growth and adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Tradecurve (TCRV) bridges the crypto and virtual world with a metaverse trading academy
Tradecurve (TCRV), an upcoming decentralized trading platform, has announced its plans to launch a metaverse trading academy. The metaverse trading academy aims to bridge the gap between cryptocurrencies and the emerging metaverse space by providing traders and investors with education, resources, and tools.
As the metaverse gains traction and more virtual assets become tradeable, the academy will equip users with the knowledge and skills to navigate this evolving landscape successfully. At this academy, users can connect with trading professionals and learn new strategies and risk management.
Meanwhile, traders from all over the globe have been gravitating towards this project as it will introduce something new by eliminating sign-up KYC checks and allowing users to utilize their cryptocurrency as collateral when trading all derivatives. This method will ensure a completely private trading environment for all traders, which is something overlooked by traditional trading platforms such as KuCoin and E-trade.
This platform will be powered by its native token, TCRV, which now has a value of just $0.015. But, the presale is in Stage 3, and this price will not be available as it advances. If we compare this ICO to one of its rivals, let’s say Binance, which began in 2017 at a value of $0.11 but now trades at $307 – we can deduce that Tradecurve’s ICO could follow the same or even more incredible price trajectory due to its distinguishing features that may cause it to become a top-tier platform adopted by millions.
With projected gains of 50x for the TCRV price as this presale continues and a 100x jump after its launch and subsequent listing on Uniswap or a major Tier-1 CEX, the future for Tradecurve looks bright, and buyers eagerly await its launch.
