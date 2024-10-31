Cardano Price Prediction: Smart Money Is Flocking To These Surging Coins 

In an attempt to align with the current relief rally, investors have intensified their holdings, shifting to high-potential tokens like Uniswap and Lunex Network.
In doing so, underperforming tokens like Cardano have experienced declining trading volume.
In particular, Lunex Network (LNEX) has seen considerable interest at the beginning of its price discovery. This is due to its impressive market performance, raising over $1.5 million and delivering over 58% ROI to its early adopters, but, more importantly, its hybrid cross-sectional exchange that will simplify trading.
Lunex Network: The New Crypto Currently Offering Over 58% ROI
Owing to its cutting-edge DeFi technology, Lunex Network continues to cause a stir in stage five of its presale as it eyes the $2M mark in the coming weeks. Lunex Network will enable users to trade crypto across multiple chains instantly and anonymously.
Moreover, the Lunex Network protocol acts as a one-stop shop for all DeFi-related transactions, with over 50,000 swappable assets across blockchains, including SOL and ETH. Lunex also offers an exclusive non-custodial wallet that can be accessed via desktop or phone, allowing for greater versatility and next-gen trading experience.
To enhance your trading experience even further, Lunex Network offers a 360-degree portfolio tracker that allows seamless wealth management. Here, users can keep track of their bonds, stocks, and other assets while being constantly updated about the latest market trends through built-in real-world analytics. These features seem to have propelled LNEX’s price as it is currently priced at $0.0019, offering early investors over 58% ROI.
Could Cardano Price Rally 2,288% To Reach $6?
Despite Bitcoin breaking out above $71K, Cardano’s price is still hovering around the $0.3472 mark, a 12% loss from its higher value in the past month. The decimal performance has sparked concern for ADA holders who speculate about the altcoin’s future trajectory. However, On-chain cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez has made a bold price prediction based on historical trends.
He noted that the price of ADA is replicating the pattern it had established in 2020, reiterating that if history repeats itself, the Cardano coin will witness an uptrend in early November 18. Moreover, he added that if Cardano can maintain this bullish trend, it will reach a new all-time high by September 2025. Martinez based his argument on Cardano’s 2020 bull run, which, after ADA consolidated for 672 days, the altcoin recorded a parabolic run.
Notably, the ADA token rallied by 4,095% from $0.09 to its ATH of $3.10. With this view, the ADA coin has spent 455 days in the same range after a peak rally. While a breakout happened earlier this year that pushed its value to $0.80, it declined by 65%, returning to lower levels. The analysts believe Cardano’s price could rally by 2288% to peak at around $6.50.
Uniswap Price Breaks Key Resistance Level
Uniswap Network has made ground-breaking development, launching a permissionless cross-chain bridging feature. The innovative feature will offer users a seamless way to move crypto assets between nine blockchain networks. This network development has triggered renewed interest in the UNI token. Backed by the wide market recovery, the price of UNI rallied by over 4% on its daily time frames.
Moreover, Uniswap’s market capitalization and trading volume have increased by over 4% and 33%, respectively. Its technical indicators align with this bullish sentiment. Notably, the token trades above its 10-day simple moving average and 50-day moving average, reflecting its sustained growth metrics. Moreover, the 50-day moving average is starting to converge with the 200-day moving average, reflecting a potential golden cross pattern.
This pattern often signals a bullish pattern. If the price of UNI breaches above the $11 zone, the next target would be around the $14.50 level, followed by a long-term target of $20. On the flip side, if the bullish momentum weakens, the price of Uniswap would find support around the $7.80 mark, which could set center stage for a period of consolidation.
Is LNEX Network a Better Q4 Investment?
Like Cardano and Uniswap, Lunex Network also positions itself for massive gains in Q4. The project has registered significant interest from investors looking to gain more in the coming months. With Lunex Network sharing revenue, where a portion of generated profits from the exchange will go towards buying LNEX tokens from the open market and redistributing them to token holders, its price is set to undergo an impressive surge in the coming months.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.