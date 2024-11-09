Can SUI and SEI Maintain Gains or Will New Crypto Rollblock Continue To Steal Headlines?

After a wave of hype and excitement about October being “Uptober,” several new crypto projects registered meteoric rallies of over 100%, including SUI and SEI.
Over the last month, SUI has surged 22%, adding to a 21% uptick in the last two weeks, which is the peak of “uptober.” SEI’s price also saw a slight uptick but faced major resistance at the $0.475 region.
As it seems, Rollblock’s new crypto presale is on track to dominate November after its RBLK token surged over 200% from its presale entry price of $0.01 to its current rate of $0.033. Rollblock is championing a GambleFi protocol where nearly $5 million has been raised by early bird investors in support of its upcoming crypto casino. RBLK could be 100x on launch day, according to analysts.
Rollblock’s RBLK surges over 200%, sparking a GambleFi frenzy
The world of online gambling is just getting started, with reports forecasting further upside for the sector, whose worth is set to reach over $700 billion by 2028. Rollblock’s new crypto presale has seen early bird investors raise nearly $5 million weeks after the start of the presale. RBLK is now priced at $0.033, which is a 218% surge from its presale entry price of $0.01.
RBLK is Rollblock’s utility token and it is also used to distribute a stake in Rollblock’s crypto casino profits. Simply put, Rollblock has a revenue share model that rewards its community of casino players and RBLK holders through staking with a 30% APY. What’s more, Rollblock features a buyback and burn protocol that will buy back RBLK from the open market, thereby boosting the new crypto token’s ascent.
Thanks to its provably fair crypto casino, players on Rollblock can play with peace of mind as each transaction is registered on the blockchain, keeping odds secure from manipulation. The casino has high payouts, and there are exclusive bonuses and cash-back rewards for RBLK token holders.
With RBLK’s price surging, analysts anticipate a further upside for the new crypto, which will be over 800% before the presale closes. Only 60% of RBLK’s 1.8 billion tokens are available, making now an ideal time to hold this GambleFi crypto token. Rollblock has an amazing offer currently running: 50% bonus on all RBLK tokens purchased. This is for a limited time only.
SUI registers high capital inflow as active accounts reach 25 million
Sui has had a meteoric rally over the past month, with a registered 22% uptick that saw SUI’s price reach an all-time high of $2.35. SUI’s main agenda is to tackle the inefficiencies that plague the blockchain ecosystem with a solid technical underpinning that emphasizes user experience. This move has seen SUI’s ecosystem attract an increasing inflow of capital, with records showing a whooping inflow of $19.3 million. At this point, SUI’s capital inflow even surpasses that of Solana at $12.3 million.
SEI falters as price plummets 11% amid a decreasing market ranking
SEI, the Layer-1 blockchain designed for high-frequency trading across decentralized exchanges, has seen its ecosystem fail to take full advantage of ‘Uptober’. SEI’s price has dipped some 11%, with most of the tokens in its ecosystem registering losses in the 11 – 18% range. Also, SUI’s TVL isn’t any better as it reduced from $1.06 billion to $1.02 billion in a span of a week.
While onlookers anticipate a bullish resurgence for SEI, expert analysts are forecasting a prolonged downturn for the short term while institutional traders familiarize themselves with SEI’s ecosystem.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.