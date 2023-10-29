Can Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Samoyedcoin Skyrocket? Don’t Think So – Odyssey

The crypto market is pulsating with new developments, with Bitcoin (BTC) reclaiming heights unseen since May 2022. The anticipation surrounding the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF has invigorated market participants, triggering a substantial price push and a consequential short squeeze. This fervor hasn’t quite spilled over to the broader market, highlighting Bitcoin’s growing dominance, now at a commanding 54.26%. In this landscape, meme-inspired cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) are carving their own niche, each navigating their paths amidst the larger market forces. Concurrently, the industry faces an accelerated rate of asset delistings from exchanges, underscoring the market’s selective buoyancy and the unique challenges and opportunities faced by these meme coins.
With Bitcoin and the whole market on the rise, folks were all hyped for Dogecoin to go crazy, but guess what? It just didn’t! It went up a bit, but nothing too wild. It’s like Odyssey had the inside scoop.
As we’re seeing the whole crypto market in the green, is this the beginning of the long-awaited bull market, or simply a fluke? Will Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) demonstrate substantial growth?
The answers to these questions and more, as well as an in-depth look at where things are headed, are explored in this Telegram channel. The man behind the charts, graphs, and predictions is Odyssey, a very influential figure in the world of crypto, with a track record of success that speaks for itself. If you always want to be on the money, check it out and be sure that you will be hit with not only knowledge but wit as well. Odyssey can make you smirk as much as he can make you money with a scarily accurate prediction. What more could you want?
Now, let’s delve into the price forecasts for Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) to see which way they are trending and what that will mean for the market at large.
Dogecoin (DOGE): The Meme Coin That Refuses to Bow?
Dogecoin (DOGE), which began its journey as a meme-inspired joke, has managed to carve a niche for itself in the crypto market. However, recent decisions by major exchanges, such as Binance’s move to delist certain liquidity pools including DOGE/BUSD pairs, have raised concerns about its future trajectory. While Dogecoin has shown some resilience, its price performance in the wake of these changes has been a topic of debate. Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin has seen a modest increase of about 3%, but the broader implications of market changes on its stability remain uncertain.
Currently, Dogecoin’s price fluctuates between $0.059 and $0.065. The 10-day moving average is at $0.0646, indicating a potential trend, while the 100-day moving average stands at $0.066. These averages, while providing a general sense of the coin’s direction, also highlight the challenges it faces in breaking out of its current range. Dogecoin has support levels at $0.051 and $0.057, which could be tested if market pressures intensify. On the other hand, resistance levels at $0.068 and $0.073 represent barriers the coin needs to overcome for any significant upward movement.
Dogecoin’s journey in the crypto market has been filled with ups and downs. While it has demonstrated resilience in the past, the current market dynamics and external factors pose significant challenges. The coin’s dependence on community sentiment and its vulnerability to market shifts make its future uncertain. Traders and investors should exercise caution and be prepared for potential volatility. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Dogecoin’s adaptability and community support will be tested, and its ability to navigate these challenges will determine its long-term viability.
Shiba Inu (SHIB): A Surge in Volume and Interest
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recently witnessed a remarkable surge in trading volume, raising questions and speculations among the crypto community. Such a significant uptick in volume often indicates heightened interest in a particular asset, which can be influenced by various factors, including news, market sentiment, or external events.
Currently, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading within a price range of $0.0000069 to $0.0000079. The 10-day moving average for SHIB stands at $0.0000073, while the 100-day moving average is pegged at $0.0000079. The cryptocurrency has established support levels at $0.00000536 and $0.0000064. On the flip side, resistance levels are set at $0.0000079 and $0.0000096.
The pronounced volume bars on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) chart are hard to miss, suggesting that traders and investors are showing a renewed interest in the token at its current price range. Such heightened activity typically indicates a battle between bullish and bearish sentiments, with the asset undergoing heavy trading. Just like with Dogecoin (DOGE), the future of Shiba Inu (SHIB) seems a bit up in the air, all cloudy and uncertain.
Samoyedcoin (SAMO): The Solana Ambassador
Samoyedcoin (SAMO) has carved a niche for itself by being the first meme coin on the Solana blockchain. It aims to act as an ambassador for the Solana blockchain, facilitating user onboarding and education about navigating the blockchain ecosystem. Additionally, the team behind the project has ventured into the world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) by launching its own collection, SAMO NFTs.
The coin is currently trading within a range of $0.00261 to $0.00341. The 10-day moving average, an indicator of short-term price trends, is at $0.00363. In contrast, the 100-day moving average, which offers a more extended view of the coin’s performance, stands at $0.00330. Samoyedcoin (SAMO) has also established support levels at $0.00149 and $0.00229, which can act as buffers against significant price drops. Conversely, resistance levels are set at $0.00390 and $0.00470, which the coin would need to breach to experience further bullish momentum.
The association of Samoyedcoin (SAMO) with the Solana blockchain and its foray into the NFT space make it a unique proposition in the meme coin market. But, despite the initiatives providing Samoyedcoin (SAMO) with a tangible value proposition, the coin’s reliance on market sentiment can lead to volatile price swings. Similar to Dogecoin (DOGE), the future of Samoyedcoin (SAMO) is packed with challenges and isn’t looking super promising.
Conclusion
Explore the “Odyssey” Telegram Channel, a vibrant community of crypto enthusiasts led by Odyssey – a recognized influencer in the crypto space. With thousands of subscribers, hundreds of active ambassadors, and a weekly follower increase of 12%, the community is on the cusp of greatness.
Odyssey isn’t just another expert floating in the market. Instead, he’s a seasoned market maker with a keen ability to decipher market psychology and crowd behavior. Odyssey is often dubbed “the new Satoshi Nakamoto”, and with good reason. Brace for a monumental shift as Odyssey aims to prove their Satoshi identity by sending Bitcoin’s rate plummeting to an incredible $15,000!
Why join the “Odyssey” public group? First, as a member, you get exclusive access to insider information and industry insights, knowledge hidden from the mainstream. Be at the forefront of industry development, gaining privileged insights into the crypto realm.
Second, immerse yourself in an engaging and dynamic atmosphere. Participate in exciting contests with generous prizes, dive into discussions about project plans and roadmap insights, and enjoy regular Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and ambassador talks.
Third, embrace a no-holds-barred environment, one where Odyssey defies conventional knowledge. He’s not a crypto enthusiast you’d come across in your daily life, and his insights come with a unique blend of sarcasm and post-irony that you won’t find anywhere else. Delve into Odyssey’s unique wisdom, presented in a way you won’t encounter elsewhere!
The “Odyssey” Telegram Channel is not just a community; it’s an unparalleled journey of mysteries and rewards. Become a member of the “Odyssey” public group and experience crypto like never before. The Odyssey awaits you.
Twitter – https://twitter.com/GrimaceOdysseus
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.