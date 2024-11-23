Can Cardano-Bitcoin Bridge Make ADA Relevant In A Bull Run That Prefers Rollblock?

Following President elect Trump’s landslide victory on November 5, the crypto market has been on an absolute tear. The bull run was confirmed when Bitcoin burst through its March all-time high, and is continuing on an upward trend with steady gains.
There have been rumors circulating of Cardano becoming the layer 2 for Bitcoin, which if true would certainly make ADA relevant in the blockchain space once again. In another growing sector, GambleFi, the new token Rollblock is outpacing even the most bullish predictions as its presale continues to surge higher.
Are we in a bull run that prefers Rollblock?
As the crypto market continues to rocket up, one token that’s caught onto the wider market sentiment is Rollblock. Now in stage 8 and up over 260% since its presale began, Rollblock’s trajectory suggests that it could turn out to be the token of choice for many investors in this cycle.
Rollblock is leading the emerging GambleFi sector, and by utilizing the strength of blockchain technology it’s striking deep into the $500 billion online gambling industry. Its dual appeal lies in its unique tokenomics and real-world utility, a combination that has investors clamoring for this much needed token.
Whether a token holder wants to play a choice of over 7000 casino style games, a wide sports betting book, or simply a desire to earn a passive income, the RBLK token is a necessity. Best of all, the tokens are priced extremely cheaply, at only $0.036.
The passive income is earned by all who hold, just for supporting the platform. This is paid through its revenue sharing model, and for those who wish to build a steady income, there’s a 30% reward for anyone willing to stake tokens to help with liquidity.
Can Cardano really become Bitcoin’s L2 payment layer?
Rumors are circulating that Cardano might position itself as a layer-2 solution for Bitcoin. This has caused the ADA price to double as excitement in the space boils over. While Cardano boasts strong fundamentals, it has struggled to match its competitors’ momentum and with other emerging blockchain projects seen as competition. Therefore, speculation like this should be taken with a pinch of salt, as cryptocurrencies like Cardano tend to change their narrative.
Does Bitcoin even need a layer 2?
Bitcoin has been in a bull run all year as ETFs, Microstrategy and now options introduce a torrent of new capital into the market. But the age old argument persists: How can Bitcoin become a payments mechanism if it can’t scale? Sure Bitcoin has the Lightning Network, but many believe it can’t scale to meet the demands of the global financial system. Could Cardano help it scale? Potentially, but there are better blockchains that could do that job, such as Solana.
Conclusion
Whether the Cardano-Bitcoin bridge turns out to be the boost both need – only time will tell, but any ADA investor should beware that these rumors tend to crop up in a bull run. BTC of course should be the biggest portion of any portfolio, but Rollblock is taking the blockchain space by storm and with the mainnet launch upcoming expect the price to go much higher.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.