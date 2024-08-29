$CAH: On-Chain Indicators Suggest Imminent Breakout

$CAH, currently 80% away from its recent all-time high of $53.77, has demonstrated remarkable resilience over the past month, bouncing back 100% from its recent lows.
But what’s fueling this momentum, and is a significant upward move on the horizon?
Let’s dive into the key on-chain factors driving $CAH’s potential breakout:
Whale Activity: A substantial 17.94% of the circulating supply is held by whales, who have increased their holdings by a whopping 54.32% in just one week. This surge in whale activity indicates strong confidence in $CAH’s future prospects.
Smart DEX Traders: Moderate involvement from experienced DEX traders, holding 1.39% of the circulating supply, has seen a slight increase of 4.10% over the past week. This suggests a measured level of confidence in $CAH’s potential.
https://twitter.com/Daitaro01/status/1828324581498556636?t=uxsocXRakWFxe9LKXju7Xg&s=19
High Volume: A significant 21.75% increase in volume over the past 24 hours indicates strong buying pressure or potential volatility. This surge in activity could be the catalyst for a substantial move upwards.
As these on-chain indicators align, $CAH appears poised for a significant breakout. Will it reclaim its former glory and surpass its recent all-time high? The signs are certainly encouraging.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any service.
Image Source: solarseven/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch