Burger King Considers Accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) Payments. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and TMS Network (TMSN) Bounce on News

The international fast food giant Burger King has been making waves after responding to a tweet from a crypto user which stated that Burger King in Paris is now accepting Bitcoin payments.
Burger King responded that they need Dogecoin (DOGE) and this sparked speculation that the fast-food chain may soon accept the popular memecoin as a method of payment. Although no confirmation yet, this conjecture has sent cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and TMS Network (TMSN) to high levels.
Burger King Considers Dogecoin (DOGE)
Although a report that a major corporation like Burger King wants to accept a memecoin like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) might look outrageous, there are reasons why it could be plausible.
Dogecoin (DOGE) has grown really popular recently and this has led to a significant number of businesses accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) as a medium of payment. Some upsides of using Dogecoin (DOGE) for transactions is its speed and low transaction fees.
Dogecoin (DOGE) transactions are processed instantly with low costs in contrast to traditional payment methods like credit cards or bank transfers. This would be a sweet deal for Burger King because the international fast food deals with a high volume of small transactions daily.
Additionally, Burger King would tap into the cult following Dogecoin (DOGE) has which will attract a new set of customers who are interested in using their crypto to make purchases. The move to accept Dogecoin (DOGE) as a form of payment is also expected to have a significant impact on the token price, as well as TMS Network (TMSN).
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gained popularity over the years for its adorable dog-themed branding and Shiba Inu (SHIB) army of supporters called the Shib Army.
One of Shiba Inu (SHIB)’s potential lies in the fact that it has rolled out initiatives aiming to make the token compete. Recently, the Shibarium application was launched, an initiative geared towards the avoidance of high costs and congestion on the Ethereum network.
After a long period of gloom, investors in Shiba Inu (SHIB) now have something to be excited about. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) token on the back of the news of Burger King accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) is now enjoying a market rally. This is connected to the fact that both operate as a memecoin and they both have the Japanese pet, Shiba Inu dog as their logos.
TMS Network (TMSN)
The TMS Network (TMSN) makes crypto trading more secure, quick, and easy for experienced traders and noobs alike. Another novel attribute of the TMS Network (TMSN) is that it offers investors a multipurpose decentralized trading platform that eliminates third parties.
This is demonstrated by its commitment to textbook security measures, which consists of encryption, multisig wallets, and routine audits.
With those groundbreaking features coupled with the news that Dogecoin (DOGE) is going to be accepted by Burger King, the TMS Network (TMSN) has increased astronomically in value and outperformed prominent altcoins despite still being in the presale stage right now.
In Conclusion
Within its seed sale and in its second presale events so far, the TMS Network (TMSN) has acquired over $4.0 million in public and private sales. A phenomenal feat by all standards. No surprises that traders and investors, in gigantic quantities, are now investing heavily in the TMS Network (TMSN) token, in its ongoing second presale phase.
The token is currently trading at $0.05 and with demand rising meteorically TMS Network (TMSN) is undoubtedly the first token that any smart investor should consider for its massive utility and unmatchable use case.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.