BTC News: Trump Says Bitcoin Could Reach $150k, How Would This Impact Polkadot And Rollblock

Bitcoin could surge towards a new price target at $150K if the US Federal Reserve approves the interest rate cut. Polkadot may also experience a massive rally towards $32 as it attracts whale attention during Q4’s bull market.
Meanwhile, Rollblock’s low cap crypto is dominating the DeFi space as analysts predict up to 880% gains before the end of its viral presale.
Bitcoin (BTC) to Reach $150K After Anticipated Fed Rate Cut
Bitcoin has reclaimed the $100K milestone after experiencing a brief corrective phase over the last seven days. Since Bitcoin is expected to surge even further during Trump’s crypto-friendly presidency, analysts are expecting to see massive whale accumulations for Bitcoin in the next few weeks. This positive market sentiment is also fueled by expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 0.25% during its upcoming meeting which will trigger a bigger Bitcoin rally.
Bitcoin is currently trading for $101,501.55 after an intraday increase worth 2.06%. Bitcoin’s volume has decreased by 13.99% during this period which typically suggests that the panic selling is coming to an end. If Bitcoin can form stable support above the $100K level, analysts believe Bitcoin’s price could rally towards the $153, 684 resistance by Christmas day.
Polkadot (DOT) Captures Whale Attention During Q4 Bull Run
Polkadot’s price has been experiencing a steady decline since June 2024 but it regained momentum after Trump’s victory in the US presidential election. Since Polkadot is capturing whale attention with its innovative multichain network, analysts believe Polkadot could continue its uptrend throughout 2025. If the Fed rate cut is approved, Polkadot’s price could rally towards $32 by the end of Q4.
Polkadot is currently trading for $9.25 after an intraday increase worth 0.62%. Polkadot’s volume has decreased by 15.44% over the last 24 hours which typically suggests low network activity. Since Polkadot’s RSI suggests that there is room for more growth, analysts expect Polkadot to test the nearest resistance at $11.94 soon.
Rollblock (RBLK) Expected to Record Parabolic 100x Rally in Early 2025
Rollblock has been on an extremely bullish trend ever since its presale launch. Since the platform has already raised more than $7 million with its viral GambleFi protocol, analysts are expecting RBLK to record a massive 100x rally on its official launch day in early 2025. If this prediction stands true, Rollblock could outshine Polkadot’s returns and become the leading DeFi token in the market.
Rollblock’s main strategy is to combine the best features of decentralized and centralized gaming into a unified platform with gold standard security features. Since traditional iGambling platforms are still plagued by third party manipulations, Rollblock has integrated Ethereum’s immutable blockchain to record all financial data and bets. Through this mechanism, Rollblock ensures that users enjoy a gaming experience that is free of data leaks, bet fixing or phishing.
Even during its presale phase, Rollblock’s gaming library is already up and running. The platform currently features more than 7,000+ AI-powered games that are all regulated and audited by leading gaming providers like SolidProof and Gaming Curacao. Since Rollblock features a variety of casino classics and new Web3-based titles, the platform is attracting a variety of high rollers and savvy traders.
Since Rollblock’s native RBLK token powers the entire GambleFi ecosystem, it has already rallied by a massive 310% in record time. Rollblock is currently selling tokens for a low price of just $0.0041 each but analysts are already hinting at a massive surge before the end of this week. Rollblock has a limited supply of only 1 billion tokens which makes now the ideal time to invest before scarcity pushes the price even higher.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.