BTC-ETH Correlation Declines, Leaving Arbitrum (ARB) and Optimism (OP) Defeated, TMS Network (TMSN) Profits in Market Uncertainty

According to recent reports, the BTC-ETH correlation has been declining since the start of 2023. After Ethereum’s Shanghai (Shapella) hard fork, the gap between the two dominant cryptocurrencies widened even further. For institutional investors and quantitative strategies that use cross-hedging between Bitcoin and Ethereum, this trend could have serious consequences. Amidst this market uncertainty, TMS Network (TMSN) emerges as a promising venture, providing investors with a unique opportunity to profit, while Optimism (OP) and Arbitrum (ARB) lose ground.
Arbitrum (ARB) Struggles in the Face of Uncertainty
Arbitrum (ARB) is a prominent layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed to address the network’s scalability and high transaction costs. Arbitrum (ARB) offers faster and cheaper transactions by leveraging its innovative rollup technology. Despite its promising features, Arbitrum (ARB) faces challenges in gaining widespread adoption and overcoming the competition from many other projects.
Arbitrum (ARB), currently trading at $1.16, is one cryptocurrency whose value has decreased due to the declining BTC-ETH correlation. About $217,530,802 was transacted in Arbitrum (ARB). Arbitrum (ARB) has lost 3.22% of its value recently. Currently, 1,275,000,000 Arbitrum (ARB) tokens are in circulation, with the total supply still unknown.
Optimism (OP): Navigating the Path to Scalability and Adoption
Optimism (OP) is another layer-2 blockchain solution built on top of Ethereum, aimed at addressing the scalability challenges of the Ethereum network. By leveraging optimistic rollups, Optimism (OP) provides a scalable infrastructure while maintaining the security of the Ethereum mainnet. Optimism (OP) emphasizes simplicity, pragmatism, and sustainability. Optimism (OP) leverages proven Ethereum code and infrastructure for a seamless user experience.
Since BTC and ETH are seen as the main benchmarks in the crypto market, the decline in their correlation can be an alarm signal for many investors, which may result in decreased market confidence and increased volatility across the crypto space. This is bound to have negative consequences on Optimism (OP), as there will surely be an impact on the trading and investment decisions of Optimism’s (OP) potential client base.
TMS Network (TMSN): A Promising Venture Amid Market Uncertainty
TMS Network (TMSN) has emerged as a novel venture with significant potential for investors amid this market uncertainty. Token holders on TMS Network (TMSN) receive a cut of the platform’s revenue as the network grows. The TMS Network (TMSN) reduces operational expenses by matching the best execution costs and aggregating prices.
When it comes to trading digital derivatives, mitigating risk, gaining access to relevant trading information, and taking part in a revenue-sharing model, TMS Network (TMSN) is unrivaled. Since the network’s third presale, the price of TMSN tokens has increased by 1700%, which is remarkable.
TMS Network’s (TMSN) upcoming decentralized trading platform on the Ethereum blockchain will do away with conventional banking and monetary exchanges. Connecting cryptocurrency wallets allows traders around the world access to Forex, stock, and equity trading. Smart contracts guarantee precise revenue distribution, while real-time data and analytics prioritize openness.
At its current Stage 4 presale price of $0.088, the TMS Network (TMSN) token will allow holders to participate in both the revenue-sharing scheme and the network governance. In exchange for their tokens, token holders pay a transaction fee, which rises in direct proportion to the volume of trades. The TMS Network (TMSN) is credible as an investment option due to the audits of the SolidProof token smart contract and the Know Your Customer (KYC) audit of the Coinsult team.
Conclusion
In December 2023, analysts expect one TMSN token to be worth around $1.40. Participating in the presale allows you to receive a 50% bonus on your initial investment. In a market where the BTC-ETH correlation is declining and Arbitrum (ARB) and Optimism (OP) are having trouble, TMS Network (TMSN) offers investors a unique and potentially lucrative option.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.