$BRETT Memecoin Hits $1.6 Billion Market Cap After 78% Surge

$BRETT, the playful memecoin inspired by the Boy’s Club comic character @BasedBrett, has made waves by becoming the first token to launch on the Base network—and it’s also the first to hit a $1 billion market cap on the platform.
Over the past few days, the token has experienced a remarkable 78% surge, pushing its market cap to an impressive $1.6 billion.
One early investor has capitalized on this surge in a major way. In the past four days, the address behind the purchases has transferred a total of 64.2 million $BRETT (worth $7.4 million) to Bitget. This investor’s early entry into the $BRETT market has paid off handsomely.
Just two days after $BRETT’s deployment on February 24th, this investor spent 3.46 ETH (about $11,000) to buy 102 million $BRETT at a price of $0.000107 per token on February 26th. At current prices, their profit on this investment has ballooned to a staggering $10.53 million, marking a 957x return on investment.
The rapid rise of $BRETT highlights not only the appeal of memecoins but also the potential for massive profits in the early stages of a new project. As the coin continues to surge, it’s clear that both early adopters and savvy investors are cashing in on the token’s success. With a market cap of $1.6 billion, $BRETT is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the memecoin space.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
