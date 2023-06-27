Bold Bounds of TMS Network (TMSN) Gaining Distance Over Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA)

Surpassing giants Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA), TMS Network (TMSN) is soaring in the crypto race and setting new milestones. This rising star promises revolutionary crypto trading, making it a magnet for investors. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) are observing moderate movement.
Discover why everyone is rushing to TMS Network (TMSN) as it aims to reimagine the future of decentralized trading.
TMS Network (TMSN) Presale Phase 4 Experience Massive 2000% Surge
TMS Network (TMSN) is experiencing an incredible 2000% surge during its ongoing presale phase 4. Each TMSN token is currently priced at $0.097, attracting considerable interest from the crypto community.
TMS Network (TMSN) aims to distinguish itself from other platforms by providing a versatile trading system that supports diverse assets like cryptocurrencies, equities, and Forex. Additionally, TMSN token holders enjoy multiple benefits, including access to advanced trading tools, lower transaction fees, and a share in the platform’s revenue.
The soaring interest in TMS Network (TMSN) isn’t unexplained. Its focus on offering a transparent, secure, and efficient decentralized trading platform has been a game-changer. The team’s dedication and strategic partnerships also significantly contribute to TMS Network (TMSN)’s success.
As TMS Network (TMSN) continues to innovate, analysts predict a potential surge in the token’s value by another 1,000%. This reinforces TMS Network (TMSN) as a strong player in the crypto market.
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Sudden Dip in On-chain Activity Raises Concerns
Recent reports reveal a concerning decline in on-chain activity around the popular cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu (SHIB). Large Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders, or whales, have shown unusual behavior, contributing to market unease. Shiba Inu (SHIB)’s transaction volume, which had impressively surged by 150% or 1.5 trillion SHIB, has plummeted to less than 1 trillion – 865 billion tokens to be exact.
In a startling downturn, Shiba Inu (SHIB) transactions exceeding $100,000 have dropped from 74 to a mere 24. Moreover, the net flow of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has slipped into negative territory.
Whale wallets have seen more Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens exit than enter, indicating possible strategic moves by significant investors. In contrast to the uncertain position of Shiba Inu (SHIB), TMS Network (TMSN) continues to thrive, showing robust growth and promising potential.
Cardano (ADA) Shows Resilience Despite Market Challenges: Can it Outpace TMSN?
Cardano (ADA), the open-source cryptocurrency project, managed to post a 10% gain in value last week amidst ongoing regulatory concerns. Trading at $0.2958, Cardano (ADA) managed to inspire some investor optimism even as negative sentiment continued to weigh it down.
Undeterred by the market’s volatility, Cardano (ADA) developers have continuously worked on enhancing the network’s features. Last week’s highlights included the release of Lace Wallet version 1.2, introducing browser support, a new privacy feature, and improved speed.
Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA)’s core technology teams are working tirelessly on node, networking, consensus, and ledger components. Cardano (ADA) is also focused on improving scalability, with the Hydra team exploring ways to operate a head-on mainnet.
Despite some concerns about a decline in development activity, Cardano (ADA) continues to evolve. However, as Cardano (ADA) navigates these challenges, other cryptocurrencies like TMS Network are surging ahead.
Conclusion
The soaring performance of TMS Network (TMSN) has created a significant buzz in the crypto community, offering a promising alternative to established tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA). Its current phase 4 presale has witnessed a massive 2000% surge, attracting considerable investor attention. There’s no better time than now to keep an eye on TMS Network (TMSN)’s trajectory.
Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io
Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio
Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.