BNB Rival Intel Markets Leads With 1000 Leverage, Cardano Community Bags Presale Tokens at $0.009 

With the crypto market hitting new highs in onboarding and user activity, trading exchange Binance is at the center of the action. Considered to be the standout leader in the crypto world, Binance’s BNB token is now at the center of attention again.
The Binance ecosystem is now beaming with activity as the platform is starting to list new projects. On the contrary, the Cardano (ADA) investor community is expressing doubts over the future of the platform after dropping out of the top 10. Read on to learn about these developments and how AI-based crypto trading platform Intel Markets (INTL) is at the center of attention.
Binance Coin (BNB) Expected to Hit $1000 After CZ Release
With Binance surpassing 210 Million users this year, the usability of the Binance Smart Chain is higher than ever before. At the core of this utility, the BNB token allows investors to become revenue share partners with the exchange. The token allows investors to take advantage of decreased trading fees and get other benefits on the platform.
While the beginning of this year was rough for Binance after a $4.4 Billion penalty from the US SEC and jail time for ex-CEO Changpeng Zhao, things are looking up positively again for the platform. With Zhao’s release expected in September and a budding DeFi ecosystem under the helm of new CEO Richard Teng, BNB looks ready for its next leg up.
BNB is currently trading at $580, up over 4.5% on the daily charts. The recent DOGS listing on the platform has been a key factor behind this recent increase, with the launchpool attracting significant attention. If this pace continues, BNB could eye up a test of the $600 mark this week.
Cardano (ADA) Drops Out of Top 10 Despite Hard Fork Confirmation
The much-anticipated announcement for the Cardano Chang Fork finally arrived. The blockchain will shift to community-driven governance in the Voltaire era, and leader Charles Hoskinson will step back from his current leadership role to make way for community-centric leadership.
Despite these exciting announcements, Cardano (ADA) has drastically underperformed. The token is currently priced at 0.37, up 6% in the 24-hour chart. The Cardano (ADA) community has been disappointed because this price point is similar to the 2018 range. This means that the project has failed to grow at all in the past six years.
Additionally, the project has recently been pushed out of the top 10 in terms of Market Cap by newcomers like Tron and Toncoin. This development is pushing investors from Cardano (ADA) towards innovative platforms like Intel Markets (INTL).
Tech Enthusiasts Eye Intel Markets (INTL) for AI Integration
Intel Markets (INTL) is the latest offering in the crypto world that has managed to surprise new investors and seasoned critics alike. The trading platform has unveiled its artificial intelligence-embedded blockchain, which is expected to change the way traders interact with digital assets.
The exchange comes with features like Intell-M technical analysis that aggregates over 100,000 data points from enterprise trading channels to give retail users unparalleled insights. Users can also deploy self-learning trading robots that learn from ledgers and enhance trading performance.
As a result, Intel Markets (INTL) has become the hottest product in the market and raised over $135,000 in hours after its launch. Traders are rushing to join the early presale in which INTL tokens are available for a limited price of $0.009. Compared to the listing price of $0.11, this represents a tenfold increase in initial investment for users who become early members of the community.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.