BNB Price Struggles To Remain Above $600, Frustrated Backers Seek Better Options Like Tron

Investors always expect impressive market performance, especially in terms of price increases, from top crypto tokens.
The recent rise in the BNB price, which has stayed below the $600 milestone for the past month, has led investors to take profits and explore alternatives like Tron (TRX).
In this article, we’ll explore BNB’s potential to break past resistance and the reason why some investors are diversifying to TRX. Find more details below!
Investors diversify with alternatives as Binance Coin (BNB) flies past $600 resistance
Binance Coin (BNB) has had a positive performance since last year, outperforming 70% of the top 100 crypto assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Despite its current bullish sentiment, BNB was recently overtaken by Solana and is now the 5th largest crypto by market cap.
This is because frustrated investors who have been waiting for the BNB price to increase are now diversifying to better alternatives. However, BNB’s RSI and Moving Averages on the weekly charts, coupled with analysis from experts, signal that BNB will likely break past the $600 resistance to $638.07 in a few days. This speculation is based on the launch of BNB Chain’s “One-Stop Tokenization Solution.”
The service employs a no-code solution where users are guided through the process of asset tokenization, from making an asset secure to creating digital tokens on the blockchain. Experts believe this will rekindle investors’ interest in BNB. However, if BNB fails to break past resistance, its price might decline to the $550 support level.
TRX price set for potential rally as TRON DAO launches TRON-Peg USD coin
Experts have recommended that this is the best time to buy Tron (TRX). Although TRX is already on a bullish trajectory, the Tron price will likely be witnessing another significant rally with the launch of the TRON-Peg USD Coin on the TRON blockchain.
The new cross-chain solution is designed to streamline global transactions and expand TRON’s stablecoin ecosystem. As a result, BNB investors, among others, are diversifying with TRX, which they believe has better potential for huge price gains.
TRX’s trading volume, as well as the Tron price, have increased over 18% and 4% respectively, in the last seven days. TRX is trading above the 200-day SMA with its fear and greed index, among other technical indicators, signaling strong investor interest.
Why smart investors diversify with Lunex Network
Lunex Network is an AI-driven crypto trading platform that aims to streamline the trading process for both newbies and seasoned investors in the crypto space by providing them with advanced trading tools that they can easily navigate, thanks to its user-intuitive interface. Just like TRX, Lunex Network is another crypto token that is already bringing investors significant returns with its price gains.
Lunex Network investors can get tokens at a pocket-friendly price of $0.002 a piece to earn potential returns of up to 50%. Being a utility token, LNEX gives investors access to the exclusive features of Lunex Network. Analysts advise investors to join the presale now because Lunex Network will be transitioning to a new stage in a few days.
You can find more information about Lunex Network (LNEX) here:
- Website: https://lunexnetwork.com
- Socials: https://linktr.ee/lunexnetwork
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.