BNB Price Prediction: Analyst Sees Big Upside Potential for BNB as Lunex Spurs Confidence in Crypto

The fastest growing crypto in December 2024, Lunex Network ($LNEX), has spurred crypto confidence following the recent December bearish downturns.
With many cryptocurrencies recently overwhelmed with red lines on crypto charts, one token that experts expect to sustain a green line momentum is BNB.
While Lunex is still a presale token maximizing profit margins, BNB price predictions of $1,000 by year-end are backed by BNB’s strong fundamentals. Read more to examine which is more feasible: Lunex hitting $0.01 or BNB peaking at $1,000.
Lunex crosses $5 million in revenue, eyes $10 million by year-end
Lunex is a hybrid token combining the best decentralized and centralized finance offerings. The fast pace of Lunex Network’s presale growth continues to attract increased adoptions. The fact that Lunex Network is on track to reach $10 million this year is a testament to the platform’s promising future.
By participating in a staking pool and taking advantage of Lunex Network’s revenue-sharing system, users can earn incentives of up to 18% APY.
When Lunex Network’s groundbreaking cross-chain trading platform goes live, traders can use these tokens. Because Lunex Network integrates with several blockchains, traders may send and receive cryptocurrencies across networks without paying extra costs.
By leveraging its access to more than 50,000 tokens across 40 blockchain networks, Lunex streamlines the process and removes the need for numerous wallets, making these transactions effortless.
Several cryptocurrency experts have predicted that $LNEX holders would reach $0.01 by year-end and $0.1 before the launch date. Therefore, if you’re interested in acquiring Lunex Network presale tokens, now is the best time to do so when it’s still cheap.
Binance coin (BNB) makes run for $1,000, toppling ATH of $793
On December 4, BNB broke its ATH record, peaking at $793. Since then, it has declined, and there are concerns that it might not match its peak record again this year. However, Lunex’s continued growth has ignited optimism in BNB despite the latter’s one-week decline to $701.
BNB boasts over $100 billion in market capitalization, projected to increase to $200 billion in 2025. It has a whopping $2.9 billion trading activity with 144 billion tokens in total circulation.
Despite strong showings and positive BNB price predictions, Binance’s legal complication involving the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) threatens the token’s growth.
According to the complaint, over 500 retail investors were allegedly denied vital safeguards under Australian financial law because Binance classed them as wholesale customers.
ASIC scolded Binance Australia for not providing product disclosure statements for retail customers and not conducting market research for crypto derivatives. Binance was also accused of not having an efficient framework for resolving internal disputes or providing financial services compliantly.
While Binance paid out $13 million to impacted customers, ASIC is suing for fines, declarations, and adverse publicity injunctions. Despite the legal hurdles, BNB is technically on an upward trend and might surge in the coming days.
BNB’s price remains below the overbought zone, which bodes positively for investors. If crypto sentiment remains favorable and fundamentals remain good, BNB could hit $1,000. Whether BNB achieves this before 2025 or Lunex hits its $0.01 target remains to be seen. At the moment? All bets are on the fastest growing crypto, Lunex! You should join the Lunex presale now to share its momentum of gains!
