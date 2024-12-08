BNB Holds Ascending Channel, Toncoin and Lunex Network Poised for Explosive Growth

BNB Trades in Ascending Channel, Next Target At $1,000: Toncoin Holds Bullish Pattern To Retest $10 As Lunex Targets $0.5
Binance Coin (BNB) recently caught the attention of the crypto community as it skyrocketed above $794. While BNB now has a new ATH, analysts believe the altcoin price could rise above $1,000 soon, as it holds its bullish ascending channel.
Crypto Jack also predicts that Toncoin (TON) may see a rally above $10. Similarly, Lunex Network (LNEX) has been gaining a lot of attention, with analysts suggesting that it could record a massive price pump to $0.5 before the end of this bull market.
Binance Coin (BNB) Holds Key Ascending Channel, $1,000 in View Next
After it skyrocketed above $794, Binance Coin (BNB) has been ranging under $750 on the weekly timeframe, per CoinMarketCap. Rui shared a Binance Coin price chart that showed that despite the drop in price, BNB is still trading in its ascending channel pattern.
Crypto Zeinab shared a very similar sentiment in her analysis. According to Zeinab, the Binance Coin crypto is breaking out of a major structure for the first time since 2021. The target set for Zeinab, per the analysis, is the $1,000 market, which would be in January 2025.
In another forecast, Eliz shared a slightly lower target that BNB can reach $920 soon. Rui, however, has a more bullish long-term price prediction. Based on the price chart Rui shared, the Binance Coin token could rally as high as $4,870 by mid-2025.
Toncoin (TON) Could Pump To $10 if It Holds Key Support Level
While the crypto market is enjoying a historic rally, Toncoin’s (TON) performance has not been up to par with many top altcoins. On the CoinMarketCap weekly Toncoin price chart, the altcoin has been caught in a tight range of $6.6 and $7.2.
At 0.3963, the MACD level hints at a buy signal, while at 0.6230, the momentum indicator (10), suggests a sell. Taken together, these oscillators indicate a mixed bag on the buy or sell side right now. However, Crypto Jack believes that TON could cross $10 soon.
While this prediction is backed by the recent descending triangle breakout by the Toncoin crypto, investors need to keep an eye on the critical support level around $5. Holding this support level could lead to the Toncoin token rallying above $10, while a breakdown could risk a massive drop to the $2 price range.
Why Analysts Predict a Rally To $0.50 for Lunex Network (LNEX)
While new to the DeFi space, Lunex Network (LNEX) has gained massive attention for its recent price pump of over 215%. While the price pump has caught the eye of investors, there have been a lot of talks about its revolutionary exchange that could rival the likes of PancakeSwap and even Uniswap.
Lunex’s climb to the top is largely driven by a mobile friendly exchange, which lets traders exchange over 50,000 assets across multiple blockchains using just a single click. Unlike other platforms, Lunex cuts through traditional barriers, allowing them to keep track of all their multiple asset classes from a single place.
The Lunex Network is more generous with its staking rewards than the likes of Binance and Kraken. You can earn up to 18% APY by locking your LNEX tokens. On top of that, the platform emphasizes privacy without strict KYC procedures and allows users to trade with as little information about themselves as possible.
Lunex also enables large scale businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments through a merchant payment gateway. This has drawn a number of investors to Lunex Network, helping the project raise over $4.5 million in its crypto ICO. Analysts believe that with Lunex’s presence growing in the DeFi market, the LNEX token will pump to $0.5.
In Conclusion
While the sentiment around Toncoin (TON) remains rather unclear, Binance Coin (BNB) and Lunex Network (LNEX) are two of the best altcoins to buy now. While BNB could pump above $1,000 soon, LNEX could outshine the crypto market with its climb to $0.5.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.