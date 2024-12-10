BNB Crashes After New ATH While JasmyCoin And Rollblock Take The Spotlight

Binance coin’s (BNB) poor performance in this bull cycle continues with a sharp reversal to its short-lived breakout rally. However, JasmyCoin (JASMY) and crypto casino Rollblock (RBLK) are soaring as small capitalization tokens dominate the top altcoins.
Rollblock’s price hike signals continuing crypto presale success that is expected to translate into more than 100x growth in early 2025.
BNB Continues to Disappoint With Latest Breakout Reversal
The BNB price reversed its breakout rally to new all-time highs just as investors hoped it was finally catching up to the rest of the market. BNB’s 10% drop from its new all-time high brings its overall return back down to only 25% for this bull cycle.
BNB went into this latest bull cycle as one of the top contenders for explosive growth. Bull cycles tend to send the BNB price soaring due to increased traffic on its crypto exchange, leading to increased revenue for the token.
Unfortunately, BNB has lagged behind the general market as capital has flowed to better alternative investments.
Internet of Things Adoption Hope Sends JasmyCoin Soaring
The JasmyCoin price soared today in the hope that this bull cycle would see the widespread adoption of its Internet of Things (IoT) protocol. JasmyCoin is up almost 5% today, which brings its total rally for this bull cycle to a staggering 210%.
JasmyCoin’s IoT monetization protocol allows users to turn the idle computation power of their digital appliances into revenue through crypto mining. However, JasmyCoin’s potential has gone unrealized for years as IoT adoption has failed to reach the average consumer.
The JasmyCoin price could see a further 1,000% or higher returns if IoT manages to penetrate the mass market in this bull cycle.
Rollblock Sports Betting Accelerates Crypto Presale Sellout
Rollblock’s potential growth dwarfs that of both BNB and JasmyCoin as it brings the latest in blockchain technology to the massive $500 billion gambling industry. Rollblock’s latest sports betting expansion marks the final milestone from its ambitious white paper, and now this top altcoin is racing through the final stages of its viral crypto presale.
Rollblock has already managed to transform the online gambling experience by bringing over 7,000 casino games onto the blockchain.
Rollblock’s sports betting platform now offers the same next-generation online gambling experience thanks to more blockchain innovations. Rollblock is able to offer competitive odds on a huge range of sporting events that was impossible before the use of blockchain technology.
Rollblock’s latest expansion also means that it now has tens of thousands of players poised to take part in its ingenious formula for rapid growth. This formula is based on a system of buybacks that drive player growth through revenue sharing.
Revenue is shared with players by burning 60% of these buybacks and awarding the other 40% for staking. This revenue sharing draws more players to Rollblock’s casino, which drives even more revenue back into the system.
Rollblock’s rapid player growth is expected to translate into more than 100x gains for RBLK at the conclusion of its crypto presale. Rollblock is now starting the ninth of twelve stages in its presale, with its current price of $0.041.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.