BNB Chain Sees A Huge Rise In Sandwich Attacks, Investors Look To More Decentralized Platforms 

BNB Chain (BNB) saw a significant rise in sandwich attacks in the previous month. The lower efficiency on the largest platform for DEXs sent investors to more decentralized platforms, with Uniswap (UNI) being the top destination.
Many of these investors also diversified into Rollblock’s (RBLK) crypto presale after it recorded a mighty 300% return so far! This crypto casino is now only weeks away from its highly anticipated ICO, where it could rally as much as 100x higher.
Record Sandwich Attacks Squash BNB Rally
Analysts have announced that a staggering 35% of the transactions for November on the BNB Chain were influenced by these sandwich attacks. These sandwich attacks continue to affect the performance of BNB Chain transactions by increasing the cost to genuine users.
These sandwich attacks also had a major impact on the BNB price in November. The BNB price only managed a 15% gain last month, while the overall crypto market rallied closer to 40%. BNB is currently in a 10% rout this week after the price was rejected near the $800 milestone.
Uniswap Soars on Specialized DEX Blockchain Announcement
Uniswap is the largest single DEX and one of the most decentralized platforms for trading. This has allowed Uniswap to avoid most of the problems with sandwich attacks.
The Uniswap price handily outperformed the crypto market in November thanks to this increased traffic. Uniswap was up almost 70% for the month of November.
The Uniswap price has now soared an additional 25% this week on the announcement that it will soon be deploying its own specialized DEX blockchain.
Rollblock Goes From Milestone to Milestone in Ambitious Crypto Gambling Project
Investors looking to avoid sandwich attacks and similar issues with DEXs like BNB Chain and Uniswap turned to Rollblock’s viral crypto presale instead. This top altcoin has just registered an over 300% return for its initial investors, and analysts believe that Rollblock will go much higher when its ICO goes live in early 2025.
The excitement over Rollblock is building as it goes from milestone to milestone in its ambitious crypto gambling project.
Rollblock was initially launched as a casino gaming platform, with 7,000 of the industry’s best games available through the speed and transparency of blockchain technology. Now, Rollblock also has a world-class sports betting platform in addition to its initial array of casino games.
Rollblock’s latest milestone was its registration on the popular CoinMarketCap website. CoinMarketCap exposes Rollblock to millions of new potential investors who use the website to study cryptocurrencies.
The only remaining milestone in this ambitious crypto gambling project is the rollout of Rollblock’s innovative gambling tokens.
These tokens are the method through which it shares up to 30% of each week’s revenue from the casino. Rollblock uses this revenue to perform buybacks, which are either burned or given out as staking rewards with high APY rates.
This top altcoin has just entered the ninth stage of its crypto presale at $0.041, the enormous potential of crypto gambling in this $500 billion global industry has analysts expecting up to 100x growth for RBLK after it launches on major exchanges.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.