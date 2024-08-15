BlockDAG’s X1 Mobile Miner vs ADA & Bitcoin Price Prediction

Mine 20 BDAG Coins Daily with BlockDAG’s X1 App; Massive Dips Detected In ADA & Bitcoin Price Predictions
The current market volatility is at its peak. What’s going on with Bitcoin that its price prediction shows a potential drop to $40,000? And where are Cardano investors headed as ADA’s price continues to sink? Also on the list is BlockDAG’s X1 app, a future-forward cloud mining tool that lets users mine up to 20 BDAG coins daily right from their smartphone with no coding or technical skills required.
BlockDAG, with its unique architecture, has raised over $66 million through 21 presales, seeing prices jump by 1600%. Now at $0.17 per coin, BDAG could soon hit $1. This allows new miners to mine with smartphones to get a massive 5800% return when BDAG reaches $1.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Red Flags All-Around
Bitcoin’s recent turmoil signals potential further decline, as CryptoQuant’s price prediction warns of a drop to $40,000. Following the Bank of Japan’s interest rate hike to 0.25% and fears of a U.S. recession, Bitcoin plummeted to $49,112, rebounding slightly to $52,982 but leaving a 16% price decrease in its wake.
This crash breached the crucial $57,000 support level, marking traders’ worst unrealised profits since November 2022. Bitcoin’s future hinges on staying above this zone to prevent further sell-offs with a critical support level at $47,140, where 900,000 addresses hold 489,000 BTC.
Cardano Investors Panic As ADA Slips Below $0.46
As Bitcoin’s price prediction unleashes market-wide anxiety, Cardano makes matters worse, slipping below $0.46 last month. After a brief rally off a key low, ADA faced resistance and resumed its downward trajectory. The market’s structure remains weak, with the bulls showing little commitment, suggesting further declines could occur. The daily chart reveals that bears are pushing the price down, aiming to retest recent lows. If ADA falls below the key support levels of $0.35 and $0.317, the next potential targets might be $0.28 and $0.25.
BlockDAG’s X1 App Potential, Referral Rewards & More
Imagine someone with basic crypto knowledge and zero coding skills mining 20 crypto coins daily by tapping a few buttons on their smartphone. Sound intriguing? That’s exactly what BlockDAG’s X1 App offers.
For some background, this DAG-based marvel has raised over $66 million during its ongoing presale. Priced currently at just $0.017 per coin, it’s expected to reach $1 soon.
Here’s where the X1 Miner app shines. Mining 20 BDAG coins daily could lead to huge returns in the coming months. The app transforms a smartphone into a powerhouse mining rig without the need for expensive hardware or high energy bills. Its low-code/no-code interface makes it easy to use perfect for crypto newbies and seasoned miners.
Thanks to its advanced consensus algorithm, a phone won’t turn into a battery-draining furnace. Instead, users can mine anytime, anywhere—just like snapping a quick selfie.
One of the X1 App’s amazing features is its referral system. Users can invite friends and family with a personal code, and watch their mining rate soar as their circle grows. Plus, tapping the lightning button every 24 hours boosts their mining rate and zaps their way to more rewards. Available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, it invites everyone to join this innovative journey.
Takeaway
Following Bitcoin’s recent 16% crash, its price prediction is getting bleaker by the day. Similarly, Cardano’s consistent downward trend is pushing investors to seek better alternatives. But not everything is gloomy in the crypto market. BlockDAG’s X1 Miner app lets even beginners mine up to 20 BDAG coins daily without coding skills.
Currently priced at $0.017 per coin in batch 21, BlockDAG is projected to reach $1 per coin soon. Having already raised over $66 million, this prediction seems highly plausible.
