BlockDAG’s Rumoured Big Deal with Europe’s Top Soccer Teams – Investors Ditch Ethereum & Dogecoin

Ethereum and Dogecoin are facing significant downturns, with Ethereum testing lows around $1,911 and Dogecoin dropping to $0.12, a decrease of 12% over three days. Amid these declines, crypto investors are shifting their focus towards more robust prospects.
BlockDAG is planning something huge! The set to partner with three top European soccer teams, but their names are still a mystery. UFC champ Alex Pereira is already on board as their brand ambassador. With $66.4 million raised and a 1600% price jump, BlockDAG is on fire, and everyone’s excited to see what’s next.
Ethereum Price Drop Below $3,000
Ethereum’s price plummeted after falling below the $3,000 mark, struggling to rise from the $2,000 area. This drop pushed Ethereum down over 20%, dragging Bitcoin below the $2,500 support level. The price dipped further after a drop below $2,200, testing lows around $1,920. A base formed at $1,911, and Ethereum is now trying to stabilise its losses. There’s a slight recovery underway, with the price moving back above $2,200. This recovery follows a decline from the recent high of $2,922 to the low of $1,911.
Recent Dogecoin Price Drop: The 12% Decline
Dogecoin’s price has dropped to $0.12, a 12% decline in three days, prompting fears of falling below $0.10. Despite a rally in other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin remains stagnant. This ongoing Dogecoin price drop began after it reached a high of $0.143 on July 21.
A significant imbalance between sell and buy orders could push the price lower, as sellers outnumber buyers dramatically. With over 730 million DOGE for sale and only a fraction being bought, Dogecoin could lose more value soon. Investors now consider reallocating their funds to more profitable assets like BlockDAG.
BlockDAG’s Hat Trick: Partnering with Soccer Royalty for a Global Goal
Here’s some exciting news: BlockDAG is teaming up with three famous European soccer teams! The names of the teams are still a secret, but this deal is set to shake things up and change how fans experience soccer. Crypto fans and investors are eagerly awaiting the full announcement.
BlockDAG has also signed UFC champion Alex Pereira as their brand ambassador. With this mix of soccer and UFC star power, BlockDAG is ready to make a big splash. This move is set to put BlockDAG in the global spotlight.
BlockDAG cements its position with its high-profile partnerships and through its innovative BlockDAG Miners, particularly the X1 Miner app. This app revolutionises cryptocurrency mining within the BlockDAG ecosystem by offering a user-friendly platform for beginners and experienced miners.
The app lets users mine up to 20 BDAG coins each day. Users can earn even more by inviting friends to join. This community-driven approach boosts productivity and enhances the mining experience, contributing significantly to BlockDAG’s growing attention.
BlockDAG continues its impressive financial trajectory, raising over $66.4 million and witnessing a remarkable 1600% price surge, with the current price at $0.017 per coin and batch 21 is selling out quickly. BlockDAG is on the brink of something exciting, and the world is watching.
Why is BlockDAG the Real Deal?
Feeling the heat from the Ethereum drop and the Dogecoin price drop? BlockDAG is stealing the spotlight! While Ethereum’s tumble below $3,000 and Dogecoin’s dip to $0.12 leave investors wary, BlockDAG is flexin’ with its high-profile partnerships and innovative X1 Miner app.
With UFC champ Alex Pereira as the face and top EU soccer teams in the pipeline, BlockDAG is making waves. It’s among the best altcoins, boasting a 1600% surge and $66.4 million raised. BlockDAG is not just playing; it’s revolutionising the game, promising big gains for its community. Investors are keeping their eyes on this rising star.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.