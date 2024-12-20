BlockDAG’s Upcoming Keynote 3 Gets A Hollywood Touch: $600M Within Reach? XRP Price Eyes an ATH, XLM Targets $2!
The market is rolling out the red carpet for exciting crypto opportunities, with the Stellar (XLM) price prediction eyeing a $2 surge and XRP’s price climbing toward a potential breakout to $4.75 after Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin launch.
But the real crypto lead is BlockDAG (BDAG), staying in the limelight with its upcoming Hollywood-style Keynote 3. Already a box-office hit in the crypto world, BlockDAG’s presale has raised over $170 million, sold 17.4 billion coins, and delivered an award-worthy 2240% ROI to early backers.
As it gears up for a blockbuster Mainnet launch, BlockDAG is casting itself as the go-to Layer-1 platform for developers, memecoin enthusiasts, and traders alike. BDAG coin’s price is now set for a major surge as Batch 26 nears sellout, making it one of the most popular crypto coins right now.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar Eyes $2 Target
The XLM price prediction has gained significant attention as analysts point to a potential surge to $2. Currently trading at $0.40, Stellar has climbed 172% over the past month and 342% in the last 90 days. EGRAG CRYPTO, a leading analyst, highlights the asset’s parallels with its 2020 performance, where it soared by 3,100% after breaching the Exponential Moving Average (EMA). This time, the prediction suggests a 360% rise to $2.27.
Short-term resistance levels near $0.90 and $1 could pave the way for a larger rally, though pullbacks remain likely before hitting the $2 milestone. Analysts recommend watching for sustained momentum above $0.6355 to confirm further gains in line with the XLM price prediction.
XRP Price Eyes a Breakout After RLUSD Launch
The XRP price is showing bullish momentum following the announcement of Ripple’s USD-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, which launched across several platforms. Currently trading at $2.41, XRP’s price has tested key resistance levels at $2.58 and $2.92. Analysts believe that surpassing these thresholds could lead to an all-time high XRP price of $4.75.
Crypto influencer AllinCrypto highlighted the inflows into XRP, stating, “Despite $XRP not having an ETF in the US, it continues to see impressive inflows likely via more of an institutional grade of investors!” The XRP price has also validated a bullish flag pattern, further reinforcing predictions of a continued rally.
BlockDAG’s Keynote 3 Set To Be A Hollywood-Level Production
BlockDAG is redefining cryptocurrency marketing with the highly anticipated Keynote 3, rumored to be produced by some of Hollywood’s biggest names.
As a layer-1 blockchain powerhouse, BDAG’s meteoric rise is fueled by its next-level tech advancements like WebAssembly (WASM) and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility. The network’s presale has raised over $170 million by selling 17.4 billion coins. The current BDAG coin price sits at $0.0234 in batch 26, up 2,240% since the initial batch 1 price, meaning those who joined the project early on have already reaped an ROI of 2,240%.
The upcoming keynote 3 promises to be a presentation like the crypto scene has never witnessed, reportedly set to align with the network’s highly anticipated mainnet launch. BlockDAG’s multi-million soccer deal with Italian football giants Inter Milan further highlights this altcoin’s growing adoption across the globe.
Now, with $170 million already in the bank, BlockDAG’s $600 million presale goal looks like an inevitable reality in the coming months. This milestone, combined with growing anticipation of a Hollywood-style keynote 3 release has led to an influx of new holders getting in on BlockDAG before it joins the leagues of giants like Bitcoin and Solana.
BlockDAG’s growing ecosystem and strategic vision are captivating traders while its crypto presale presents an exceptional opportunity for traders to secure one of the most popular crypto coins in recent history.
Popular Crypto Coins for 2025 Summarized
As the credits roll on this week’s popular crypto coins, XRP’s price and Stellar’s price prediction are delivering thrilling plotlines with breakout potentials that have traders on the edge of their seats.
But the blockbuster of the year remains BlockDAG, with its upcoming Hollywood-level Keynote 3 promising a show-stopping reveal. Riding high on a $170 million presale with more than 17.4 billion coins sold, and a 2240% ROI already delivered to early backers, BlockDAG is winning crypto awards for its leading role in blockchain disruption. However, BlockDAG’s batch 26 is closing soon and batch 27 is set to arrive with a major surge. Those who manage to get in now could be looking at massive ROIs by next year!
- Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network
- Website: https://blockdag.network
- Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial
- Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.