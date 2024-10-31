BlockDAG’s Epic Presale Hits $107.5M—Catch the Exciting 100% Bonus! Updates on Bitcoin Cash and XRP Transactions Revealed

Every few years, the crypto universe is shaken up by a newcomer poised to challenge the stalwarts atop the blockchain hierarchy. This time around, BlockDAG (BDAG) might just be the disruptor everyone’s been waiting for. Meanwhile, a hefty $107.5 million already secured in presale funds and a whopping 2100% growth for early supporters scream that BlockDAG isn’t just playing the game—it’s playing to win.
Responding to enthusiastic requests, BlockDAG has rolled out an exclusive 100% bonus on BDAG purchases, elevating the strength of its project even further. This high-demand offer opens the door for the community to deepen their involvement as BlockDAG continues its rise.
Parallel developments in XRP and Bitcoin Cash paint a picture of a sector bristling with innovation. XRP, despite a slight dip in transaction volume, is ramping up its decentralized exchange (DEX) activity, signalling a robust pivot towards DeFi services. Meanwhile, Bitcoin Cash is busy courting developers with enticing technical upgrades that promise to make its platform an even more attractive canvas for blockchain creativity.
XRP: A Network in Transition but Not in Trouble
Even as transaction numbers wane—slipping by about 17.5%—the vibrancy of the XRP network remains unscathed, evident from the 14% bump in active wallets. What’s more, DEX activities within the XRP realm have surged by nearly 18%, amassing $4.6 million, indicating a clear trend: XRP users are eagerly leaning into the DeFi scene. Although the NFT buzz has simmered down, liquidity in XRP’s Automated Market Maker (AMM) pools has surged, underscoring a community eager to embrace decentralized trading platforms.
Bitcoin Cash: Priming the Platform for Pioneers
Bitcoin Cash isn’t just keeping pace; it’s setting the pace with forward-thinking proposals that promise to dismantle the old barriers to blockchain development. With CHIP-2021-05, it’s all about boosting stack memory and shattering operational ceilings to accommodate larger, more complex smart contracts. CHIP-2024-07 turns up the dial on precision with native high-precision math functions designed to refine network calculations.
Why BlockDAG’s On Its Way to Becoming a Tier 1 Crypto
Imagine a high-stakes Formula 1 race, where each sleek car represents a different blockchain network. They’re all speeding down the track, engines roaring, but as the race intensifies, one car begins to pull away from the pack. This isn’t just any car; this is BlockDAG, surging forward with unparalleled speed and control. BlockDAG’s latest brand video isn’t just a thrill to watch; it’s a vivid metaphor for how this rising crypto platform processes multiple blocks simultaneously, leaving traditional blockchains like Bitcoin in its dust due to their inherent limits on speed and scalability.
But this isn’t just a well-crafted piece of cinema. It’s a bold declaration that BlockDAG is swiftly carving out a niche for itself, aiming to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the behemoths of the blockchain world. The financial stats are there to back up these bold claims: BlockDAG has now raked in over $107.5 million in presale revenue, with 24 of its 45 batches sold out in record time.
The frenzy doesn’t stop there. Over 14.6 billion BDAG coins have been snapped up, and the pioneers who boarded the train from the first batch have watched their allocations skyrocket by 2100%. These numbers aren’t just impressive; they signal a deep, burgeoning trust in what BlockDAG promises.
Pushing its momentum to new peaks, BlockDAG has introduced a special 100% bonus on BDAG coin purchases, redeemable with the BDAG100 code. This limited-time offer arrives as Bitcoin’s performance suggests a possible record high, giving BlockDAG a prime opportunity to stoke the excitement around its project.
In response to community demand following the success of the BDAG50 promotion, the BDAG100 bonus also celebrates BlockDAG’s stellar presale achievements, with over $100 million raised to date. This bonus honors the community’s support and marks a significant moment in BlockDAG’s journey.
The Bottom Line
While BlockDAG accelerates, other cryptocurrencies like XRP and Bitcoin Cash are also making waves in their own ways. Despite a dip in transactions, XRP’s ecosystem thrives, marked by an increase in active wallets—a sign of a robust, engaged community. Meanwhile, Bitcoin Cash is pitching itself as the go-to for developers, with fresh proposals aimed at enhancing functionality and easing the creation of complex applications.
BlockDAG’s journey suggests it might soon join the ranks of Tier-1 cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. With a staggering $107.5 million already locked in from ongoing presales and a brand video that’s catching eyes worldwide, BlockDAG has become the talk of the town this October 2024.
Learn About BlockDAG –
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.