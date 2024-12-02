BlockDAG’s 5-Stage Bonus vs. Solana & Stellar Price Predictions

BlockDAG Leads with New 5-Level Bonus System Amid Solana’s Slump & Stellar’s Surge—Signs of Imminent Major Listings?
Solana’s recent market performance suggests a bearish outlook following a significant 10.3% drop, likely a reaction to validators unstaking $10.8 million worth of SOL. On the flip side, Stellar (XLM) is witnessing a bullish phase, having rallied by an impressive 170%, with more potential gains if it stays above $0.43. It’s a typical scene in crypto: while some currencies face declines, others capitalize and climb.
In the midst of this market ebb and flow, BlockDAG (BDAG) stands out with a 2240% surge since its initial presale. The buzz is growing around its expected listings on major exchanges, and market analysts are eyeing a future where BDAG hits $20 by 2027. Adding to the excitement, BlockDAG has just rolled out a 5-stage bonus system in its latest BDAG250 code update, rewarding the first five purchases substantially.
This article dives into the pricing dynamics of SOL, XLM, and BDAG, aiming to sift through the noise and pinpoint which crypto could be a smart pick today.
Solana’s Price Forecast: A $2.6B Unstake Points to Bearish Trends
The latest from Solana isn’t too sunny—after failing to breach the $265 resistance, SOL’s price took a sharp 10.3% tumble to $236. The move followed a massive $2.6 billion worth of SOL being unstaked as prices earlier peaked over $200.
This influx of previously staked coins has increased supply sharply, potentially capping any immediate gains. At a technical level, the $250 mark is crucial for Solana’s near-term trajectory. If it fails to recover this level, we might see the price sliding down to $229 or even as low as $194.
Stellar’s Rally Peaks at $0.54, with Bullish Momentum Intact
After a slight hiccup earlier in the week, Stellar made a strong comeback to $0.54, continuing from last week’s stellar 170% rally—the highest since May 2021. The network’s growth is also evident in its Total Value Locked (TVL), which has soared to a new high of $56.4 million.
Yet, there’s a catch. Stellar’s RSI is veering into overbought territory, hinting that a correction might be just around the corner. Should it close the week below $0.43, it could signal an end to the current bullish run, potentially pushing prices down to the next support level at $0.38.
BlockDAG’s 2240% Jump & Its Launch of 5- Stage Bonus System
BlockDAG has emerged as a key player in the cryptocurrency market, uniquely solving the blockchain trilemma of security, decentralization, and scalability—an achievement that often eludes others in the field.
Typically, amplifying one of these areas results in compromises elsewhere, such as a secure and decentralized system becoming inefficient under heavy usage. However, BlockDAG defies the odds by excelling in all three areas simultaneously, offering an unprecedented and potent solution.
This technological edge has propelled BlockDAG to impressive financial heights, with presale revenues surpassing $152.5 million and a remarkable 2240% price increase since its initial launch. The network’s mainnet is now complete and undergoing final audits, signaling that its official debut is imminent. Additionally, ongoing discussions with leading exchanges suggest that BDAG will soon be making significant strides in visibility and accessibility.
BlockDAG has also revamped its user interface, introducing an innovative five-tier bonus system that significantly rewards early adopters. The initial purchase yields a 100% bonus, effectively doubling the buyer’s BDAG coins, while the second purchase secures a 130% bonus. Further bonuses are available but are kept exclusive to those deeply engaged in the presale process.
Currently priced at $0.0234 per coin in its 26th batch, and with projections indicating a potential rise to $20 per BDAG by 2027, the holding potential is significant. While Solana faces downward pressures and Stellar enjoys an uptick, BlockDAG as one of the best presale cryptos, presents a compelling growth narrative and a consistent reward structure for its holders.
Which Crypto Should You Consider Buying Today?
Reviewing the above, Solana faces the risk of dipping to $194 unless it reclaims the $250 level. Stellar isn’t safe yet either; a dip below $0.43 could reverse its gains significantly. For those weary of the market’s volatility, BlockDAG presents a compelling alternative with its massive surge and promising future valuation.
Its latest BDAG250 code update not only doubles the initial BDAG holdings with the first purchase but also increases subsequent holdings significantly. With the current batch nearing a sell-out and prices poised to rise, now might be the perfect time to buy BDAG before it reaches higher market valuations.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.