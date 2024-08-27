BlockDAG’s 120K Community vs. Ripple & Shiba Inu Market Impact.

Ripple’s Price Glitch & SHIB’s Burn Rate Woes Pale Next to BlockDAG’s 120K Members’ Trust
Imagine being one of the lucky few who got in on Bitcoin before it took the world by storm. That’s the kind of chance BlockDAG is offering right now. This crypto project has already won over 120,000 community members, and with its ongoing sale raking in $68 million, it’s catching fire just like Bitcoin did in its early days.
Ripple (XRP) also grabbed attention recently due to a brief Coinbase glitch that spiked its price to $22.50 before returning to $0.56, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces uncertainty with a 90% drop in its burn rate, which could dampen its prospects.
Ripple (XRP) Price Drama: Coinbase Glitch Causes Confusion
Recently, the Ripple price has been steady at around $0.56-$0.57, showing little change over the past week. However, some users noticed a sudden spike to over $22.50 on August 18, which turned out to be a glitch on Coinbase, not an actual price change. Glitches like this are technical errors on crypto exchanges that show incorrect prices, but there’s no sign that Coinbase had any major issues. This isn’t the first time the Ripple (XRP) price has been affected by such a glitch; similar errors have happened on other exchanges in the past.
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Plummets: SHIB in Trouble?
Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second-largest meme coin, has dropped about 26% over the last 30 days, pushing its market value below $8 billion. Currently, it ranks as the 16th-largest cryptocurrency. A major concern is the Shiba Inu burn rate, which has decreased by over 90%, with fewer than 13 million tokens burned weekly. This drop in the Shiba Inu burn rate might hurt SHIB’s value as the burn mechanism aims to make the coin scarcer. Additionally, declining growth and less activity from large holders (whales) are worrying signs for SHIB investors.
BlockDAG’s 120K Strong Community: A Milestone of Success
BlockDAG has reached a massive milestone, with its community swelling to 120,000 members, showcasing the platform’s impressive rise and the undeniable power of collective effort. This achievement isn’t just about numbers; it’s a sign of the community’s shared dedication and influence.
Every member matters in building a successful community from the earliest supporters to the newest enthusiasts. This group isn’t just a collection of individuals; it’s the driving force propelling BlockDAG’s rapid growth and success. Together, they’re creating an environment that’s all about progress, collaboration, and keeping the momentum strong.
BlockDAG has reached this 120k holders milestone due to community-focused efforts like Global Domination, the Team Reveal, AMAs, and a partnership with a UFC champion. These moves have pulled people in, creating a strong connection. And it’s not slowing down—BlockDAG’s upcoming AMA on August 22nd is set to be another exciting chance for the community to connect directly with the team, get the latest updates, and hear about what’s next for the platform.
These initiatives have also played a huge part in BlockDAG’s presale success. With $68 million raised and over 12.7 billion BDAG coins sold, the community’s trust in the project is crystal clear. The presale is moving fast, now in Batch 22, with early supporters pushing the price up from $0.001 to $0.0178—a whopping 1680% jump.
Which Crypto is Causing a Stir Among Traders?
While Ripple (XRP) had a wild ride with a Coinbase glitch and Shiba Inu (SHIB) struggles with a plummeting burn rate, BlockDAG is becoming the crypto traders’ favourite. With 120,000 members rallying behind it and a presale that’s pulled in $68 million, this project is catching major heat. The hype isn’t just talk—BlockDAG’s community is driving its success, and its presale is seeing a staggering 1680% price surge. BlockDAG might be the next big chance who Missed out on early Bitcoin.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.