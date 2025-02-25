BlockDAG Strengthens Security with Multi-Layered Audits and Bug Bounty Program

BlockDAG’s Security Team Takes Action: Multi-Layered Audits, Bug Bounties & $200M Presale Surge!
BlockDAG is reinforcing its security framework with a comprehensive, multi-layered approach to protect its growing ecosystem. In its 5th AMA on February 20, 2025, the team detailed key security strategies, including ongoing audits, a new bug bounty program, and continuous security assessments. With over $200 million raised in its presale, BlockDAG is prioritizing security to ensure the integrity of its blockchain as it moves closer to launch.
Audits from Halborn and CertiK: Strengthening the Core
BlockDAG has engaged Halborn and CertiK, two of the most respected blockchain security firms, to conduct extensive audits of its smart contracts and network infrastructure. The AMA revealed that both firms have identified and helped mitigate various vulnerabilities. Interestingly, they each uncovered different security risks, highlighting the importance of using multiple audit teams to secure the network.
The audit process has been thorough, with six iterations of revisions based on Halborn’s findings alone. CertiK’s ongoing review is expected to add another layer of protection, ensuring that BlockDAG’s smart contracts and DeFi components are battle-tested before launch.
BlockDAG’s commitment to a proactive security strategy means it isn’t waiting for vulnerabilities to be exploited. Instead, the team is systematically working through potential risks, securing its Layer 1 network before opening it to the public.
Bug Bounty Program: Incentivizing Ethical Hacking
Beyond audits, BlockDAG is taking additional steps to strengthen its security by launching a bug bounty program in partnership with platforms such as HackerOne and Immunefi. These platforms will allow ethical hackers and cybersecurity experts to actively test BlockDAG’s security measures and report vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious actors.
This initiative will reward developers and security researchers who find and report bugs, reinforcing BlockDAG’s dedication to maintaining a resilient and transparent blockchain network. The bug bounty program will initially run as a private test phase before being expanded to a public challenge, inviting global participation.
Continuous Security Reviews: Cross-Chain and DeFi Protection
Security is not a one-time effort for BlockDAG. The team has implemented an ongoing review system that will continuously assess:
- Smart contract integrity to prevent vulnerabilities in decentralized applications.
- Cross-chain interactions to ensure safe interoperability with other blockchain networks.
- DeFi security measures to safeguard against exploits like flash loan attacks and oracle manipulation.
As DeFi remains a primary target for hackers, BlockDAG’s approach to ongoing security monitoring is essential for ensuring that user funds and transactions remain safe.
Presale Milestones and the Road Ahead
Security enhancements come as BlockDAG’s presale continues to gain traction. The project has already raised nearly $200 million, with batch 27 currently priced at $0.0248. Early investors have seen an impressive ROI of 2,380% since batch 1, with over 18.5 billion BDAG coins sold.
With these security advancements in place, BlockDAG is positioning itself as a trustworthy and robust blockchain network. The upcoming mainnet launch will benefit from these meticulous security measures, ensuring that users and developers can engage with confidence.
As BlockDAG moves forward, its focus on audits, bounty-driven testing, and continuous security evaluations set a high standard for blockchain security, reinforcing investor confidence in the project’s long-term success.
