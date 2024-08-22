BlockDAG Rolls Out New ‘TG Tap Miner’ Gaming Product  

Surprise Out! BlockDAG Enters P2E Arena With ‘TG Tap Miner’ — Tap & Earn BDAG Now
BDAG coins are raining down! After weeks of buzz, BlockDAG’s new surprise product has officially dropped, and it’s every bit as exciting as expected.
BlockDAG (BDAG) just launched its ‘TG Tap Miner,’ a clicker game on Telegram that lets you play and earn. This fun, interactive game turns every session into an opportunity to collect rewards. Players can rack up Tap Points, which they can easily convert into BDAG coins on BlockDAG’s website.
TG Tap Miner takes the coin mining process and makes it engaging and rewarding, giving users real incentives for their time. Start tapping, start earning—it’s as simple as that!
How Does BlockDAG TG Tap Miner Work?
BlockDAG is a layer-1 blockchain cryptocurrency that has created a massive splash in the crypto market due to its technology and $67.4 million presale success.
BlockDAG’s TG Tap Miner is ingeniously simple yet deeply engaging gameplay to earn BDAG coins. Here’s a peek of what makes this Telegram app game a must-have. Each session on TG Tap Miner lasts for 1 minute, during which time it offers adrenaline-pumping activity where players have to burst as many falling balls as possible to gain Tap Points.
Here’s where things spice up — the balls have varying values, adding layers of strategy to each tap! The balls range from the lowest Emerald Ball with 1 point, followed by 2 tap points for the Silver Ball, 3 points for the Golden Ball and the highest Diamond Ball with 4 tap points.
But the TG Tap Miner is not just about tapping away. It also offers ‘booster’ features—Thunderstorm, Time Travel, and Rocket. These booster features help users enhance their gaming experience to earn more Tap Points. Whether it’s launching into a game right away, slashing wait times, or speeding up the action, these boosters are the ticket to scoring more ‘Tap Points’ and in return more BDAG coins!
How Can Users Benefit from TG Tap Miner?
BlockDAG’s TG Tap Miner is more than just a game. It’s a gateway to building a vibrant and engaged community. This exciting platform does more than just entertain; it knits players together through shared challenges and the thrill of achievement.
The players can earn around 400 to 500 Tap Points in a single session. This is approximately 2600 to 3200 points per day! Users can earn 6000 to 7000 Tap Points daily if they maximize their playtime through boosters. Users can also benefit from the rich rewards through friends’ referrals to earn more without putting in little to no effort.
But what can users do with all their hard-earned points? They can convert them into BDAG coins for every point at a conversion rate set by the admins when BlockDAG goes live in the coming months. Crypto analysts rave about BlockDAG’s potential to surge to $1 per coin in 2024 due to the incredible performance in its ongoing presale.
Those who bought BDAG coins in the presale batch 1 have seen their holdings surge by 1680%. The BDAG coin is currently priced at $0.0178 in batch 22 and will be launched at $0.05, and from its performance, it’s evident that BlockDAG is well on its way to achieving $1. Imagine what this means for TG Tap Miner users — every tap could soon trigger a gold rush in the form of BDAG coins, turning simple gameplay into significant financial gain!
Tap Into a Richer Tomorrow
Whether it’s the thrill of the game or the excitement of earning BDAG coins, there’s something in TG Tap Miner for everyone. TG Tap Miner transforms gaming into real-world value, making every minute spent playing a step toward tangible rewards. TG Tap Miner’s perfect mix of fun, community building, and financial incentives guarantees that every player enjoys their time and also gains substantial rewards.
Learn About BlockDAG – Act Now Before Prices Increase:
- Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network
- Website: https://blockdag.network
- Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork
- Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.