BlockDAG Launches 100% Bonus Following $107.5M Presale Success! Recent Updates on AVAX & BNB

BNB is eyeing a breakout above $620, while AVAX shows signs of a major rise with long-term growth in sight. Both coins are ready for big moves, grabbing the focus of traders as they watch key resistance and support levels.
BlockDAG’s updated website marks a new chapter in blockchain progress, with the presale amount now hitting $107.5 million. Its clean design and better accessibility have made BlockDAG a strong player in blockchain development. This change shows its growing ambition, giving developers and traders an easier way to enter its ecosystem, and making BlockDAG (BDAG) a project to keep an eye on.
In a bold move, the project has unveiled a 100% bonus on BDAG purchases for a limited time. This exclusive offer has lifted the project’s excitement to new heights, offering investors a prime chance to make the most of this promotion before it concludes.
BNB Price Aims for a Break Above $620
Recently, BNB’s price hit resistance at $612, causing it to dip to $591 before finding support around $590. Despite this drop, BNB is holding firm, climbing past $598, and may see more gains soon. Traders are keeping an eye on the $602 and $610 levels as key resistance points. If BNB breaks above $620, it could be on its way to $650, a target many are watching.
However, if BNB cannot push past $605, it might face another drop, with crucial support at $592 and $588. A fall below these points could bring the price down to $575 or even $565. Important technical indicators, such as the MACD and RSI, are showing mixed signals, making BNB’s next move highly anticipated.
AVAX Price Signals Potential 390% Surge
Avalanche (AVAX) has recently broken out of a long-term correction, but it hasn’t fully taken advantage of the momentum. Currently trading near its breakout level of $25, AVAX has the potential to surge by 390%, possibly reaching $133, close to its all-time high. While the short-term outlook shows some weakness, with the price hovering around support levels, the larger picture looks bright.
The project keeps pushing forward, with innovations like the Avalanche crypto card and partnerships with Chainlink. Although a short-term dip might happen, AVAX’s long-term outlook remains strong, especially as it aims to grow in the gaming and institutional markets. Many believe AVAX could be one of the projects to watch for significant gains in the future.
BlockDAG’s 100% Brings in Big Players
BlockDAG’s new website is an important step in its goal to become a top player in blockchain development and to drive future growth. The smooth, modern design and easy navigation help users explore BlockDAG’s advanced technology, showing the platform’s ambition to lead the next wave of blockchain progress.
With a strong streak of success, BlockDAG has rolled out an exclusive 100% bonus on BDAG coin purchases, accessible via the BDAG100 code. This limited-time offer perfectly aligns with Bitcoin’s recent surge, hinting at a possible new high, and offers BlockDAG a great opportunity to add to the current crypto excitement.
The BDAG100 bonus code follows the incredibly successful BDAG50 promotion, fueled by demand from BlockDAG’s active community on social media. Having raised over $100 million during its presale phase, this bonus marks a celebration of BlockDAG’s achievements and the enthusiastic engagement of its supporters.
This update highlights the platform’s rising appeal and shows its commitment to creating a welcoming space that invites crypto enthusiasts and developers to dive deeper into its ecosystem. Having already raised $107.5 million in its presale, BlockDAG’s success shows the trust it is building within the crypto community.
The updated website aims to attract blockchain developers and contributors by providing access to BlockDAG’s advanced tools and features. By making navigation easier and engaging, BlockDAG is opening doors for new talent and innovation to enter its ecosystem. With a focus on decentralization, scalability, and innovation, BlockDAG’s refreshed online presence shows it is ready to support the next generation of blockchain projects.
As more users explore the site, BlockDAG is quickly gaining attention as one of the top coins in the crypto space right now, with great potential for growth. Currently, in batch 25, each BlockDAG coin costs $0.022, offering early adopters a remarkable 2100% return since batch 1. As the platform expands, this updated website plays a key role in shaping BlockDAG’s future success in the competitive crypto landscape.
Top Crypto Coins Right Now
As BNB and AVAX near important price points, the chances for growth in both are becoming clearer. BNB’s resistance at $620 could lead to new highs, while AVAX’s long-term view indicates it could rise significantly from its current price.
On the other hand, BlockDAG’s updated website is more than just a fresh look—it’s a door to a higher-level blockchain experience. The improved design and easy-to-use features encourage developers and traders to explore its ecosystem more deeply. For anyone wanting to stay ahead in the crypto world, now could be the ideal time to see what BlockDAG has to offer.
