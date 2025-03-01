BlockDAG Gains Momentum as Toncoin and Shiba Inu Struggle: Market Analysis 2025

With 10 Exchange Listings, BlockDAG is Ready to Outperform Toncoin & Shiba Inu in 2025 – Here’s Why
Market shifts are shaking up key players, with Toncoin struggling to hold support and Shiba Inu facing major sell-offs. Toncoin has slipped below critical price levels, signaling further downside pressure, while Shiba Inu holders have unloaded 615 billion tokens, raising concerns about its stability.
Meanwhile, BlockDAG is taking a different path, securing listings on 10 exchanges ahead of its launch. This move positions it for strong liquidity and market depth from the start. As uncertainty looms over other assets, BlockDAG’s structured approach and increasing investor confidence suggest a more stable foundation for growth in the months ahead.
BlockDAG Secures 10 Exchange Listings as Market Demand Soars
BlockDAG is setting the stage for a strong market debut, securing listings on 10 exchanges ahead of its anticipated launch. While specific names remain undisclosed due to strict confidentiality agreements, these listings will provide traders with broad access to BDAG tokens, ensuring liquidity and stability from day one.
Moreover, the team has been strategic in selecting high-volume platforms, targeting exchanges that align with BlockDAG’s long-term vision. With investor confidence growing, BlockDAG’s presale has now raised $199.7 million, placing it among the most successful fundraising events in recent history. Over 18.3 billion coins have been sold, with the current batch 27 price at $0.0248, reflecting a staggering 2,340% ROI since batch 1.
As momentum builds, BlockDAG’s structured exchange rollout will play a key role in shaping its price trajectory post-launch. Consequently, the listings will support market depth, foster global accessibility, and provide a seamless entry point for institutional and retail buyers alike. Furthermore, with the testnet already live and key partnerships taking shape, all signs point to BlockDAG entering the market with significant traction.
For buyers who secured early allocations, the exchange listings mark a pivotal milestone, unlocking broader trading opportunities and reinforcing BlockDAG’s presence among leading digital assets.
Toncoin Faces Bearish Pressure as Key Support Levels Break
Toncoin (TON) has dropped 5.81% in the past 24 hours, trading at $3.564. On the hourly chart, breaking below $3.641 suggests further downside, with the $3.50 region now in focus. Additionally, the daily timeframe presents a more concerning picture, as losing the $3.497 support level could open the door for a deeper correction toward $3.00.
Meanwhile, midterm indicators show that if TON closes below $3.599 without a long wick, sellers may take control, leading to a more extended pullback. As a result, the weakening technical setup hints at growing bearish sentiment, with traders closely watching these critical thresholds. A rebound requires a strong push above resistance levels; however, for now, downward momentum dominates.
Therefore, market participants should exercise caution, as further declines could signal a prolonged downturn. Monitoring volume and price action will be crucial in determining whether TON stabilizes or experiences further losses in the coming sessions.
Shiba Inu Holders Dump 615 Billion SHIB as Market Sentiment Shifts
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is struggling to regain momentum after a sharp decline, currently trading at $0.000013 following a 12% drop. Over the past ten days, large holders have liquidated approximately 615 billion SHIB tokens, contributing to selling pressure. Notably, on-chain data shows a reduction in whale wallets’ SHIB balances, signaling weakening confidence among major buyers.
Nevertheless, retail participation remains strong, with the number of SHIB wallets hitting a record 1.38 million. Given this, market analysts are debating whether this selling spree indicates a long-term trend or a temporary correction before a potential rebound.
Moreover, the shift in holdings suggests whales could be reallocating their assets or locking in profits. While SHIB maintains an active community, its short-term outlook remains uncertain amid broader market fluctuations. As a result, buyers are watching key support levels and trading volume to gauge whether Shiba Inu can regain traction or face further downside risks.
BlockDAG Prepares for Growth as Toncoin and Shiba Inu Face Uncertainty
Toncoin’s struggle with key support levels and Shiba Inu’s massive sell-offs highlight ongoing volatility in the market. Both assets face challenges that could lead to further downside pressure if conditions do not improve. In contrast, BlockDAG is building momentum with its strategic exchange listings, ensuring strong liquidity and accessibility from day one.
As traders assess their options, BlockDAG’s structured rollout and increasing investor confidence set it apart from those experiencing instability. While uncertainty lingers for Toncoin and Shiba Inu, BlockDAG appears to be laying the groundwork for a more sustainable market presence.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.