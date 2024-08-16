BlockDAG Dev Release 96 advanced blockchain security & improved synchronization

Dev Release 96: Strengthening BlockDAG with Superior Security Features & Synchronization Capabilities
BlockDAG is making significant advancements with its latest Dev Release 96, enhancing the security and efficiency of its blockchain explorer. This update introduces a new synchronization service that optimizes data handling, promising a more streamlined user experience.
Alongside technological progress, the X1 Miner App’s popularity has soared, crossing 100,000 users. This innovative app simplifies mining BDAG coins on smartphones, blending daily engagement with potential financial gains. As analysts predict a rise in coin value to $1, BlockDAG continues to strengthen its position in the cryptocurrency market.
BlockDAG’s X1 Miner App Engaged 100K+ Users
BlockDAG is rapidly gaining traction in the cryptocurrency arena, having attracted over 100,000 users with its X1 Miner App. This innovative app allows for efficient mining of BDAG coins directly from smartphones, with users potentially earning up to 20 coins daily with minimal effort. Operating on the BlockDAG Development Network (Devnet), the app is poised for seamless transitions from the Testnet to the Mainnet.
The app itself is user-friendly, requiring only a 50 MB download via Wi-Fi and compatible with both Android and iOS systems. It features a “lightning button,” which when pressed every 24 hours, enhances mining rates and rewards, adding an exciting, game-like element that encourages daily engagement.
Financially, the prospects are equally enticing; BDAG coins are projected to rise from $0.017 to $1, offering significant returns for early users. This combination of easy access, engaging gameplay, and potential financial gains is key to expanding BlockDAG’s community in the decentralized tech space.
Dev Release 96: Enhancing Explorer Efficiency and Security
The BlockDAG team has just rolled out Dev Release 96, marking a significant leap forward in their technology, especially with improvements in password security. This update brings more efficient and secure operations, plugging potential security gaps with precision.
As the excitement builds towards the upcoming testnet launch, there’s a renewed focus on refining the BlockDAG Explorer. A standout upgrade is the enhancement of the Blockchain Sync Service, critical for maintaining the network’s performance and reliability.
A key highlight of this release is the introduction of a new sync service within the BlockDAGScan Explorer. This upgrade transforms how data is retrieved, stored, and managed, making the system faster and more user-friendly. It’s designed to swiftly handle block data and transaction histories and is paving the way for future capabilities, including support for EVM smart contract transactions involving ERC-20 tokens.
This service keeps a close watch on the blockchain, ensuring that all data is captured in real-time and stored efficiently. Users will notice faster access to data and a smoother experience as they navigate through the explorer. Every piece of block data is neatly organized and easy to access, ensuring that users are always up-to-date with the latest blockchain activities.
Looking ahead, the service will expand to support more complex transactions, starting with ERC-20 tokens. This is part of a broader plan to make the BlockDAGScan Explorer more versatile and valuable to a wider audience. The system’s architecture, built on a microservices model, allows for easy scaling and updates, while strong security measures protect data integrity and build trust among users.
BlockDAG Explorer’s Latest Leap
The BlockDAG development team has recently advanced the BlockDAG Explorer with the addition of a new API for the blocks module, which is currently being tested. This API includes a Pagination Algorithm that organizes block data into easy-to-manage pages, enabling users to explore the blockchain’s history smoothly and without system overload.
An Indexing Algorithm also enhances this process by sorting key data points like block height and timestamp, speeding up searches and boosting the explorer’s performance. After the testing phase, these APIs will be integrated into the frontend, offering users direct, real-time access to block data.
Meanwhile, the backend team is preparing to roll out a transaction API that will allow for in-depth tracking and analysis of transactions. This feature will include a Transaction Graph Algorithm to visually map the flow of transactions across the network, helping users spot patterns and key activities more easily. Additionally, a UTXO Set Management Algorithm will be implemented to keep the transaction data precise and up-to-date.
Discover More About BlockDAG:
- Website: https://blockdag.network
- Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network
- Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial
- Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.