Bityard Launches YouTube Recruitment Competition with over 38,000 XRP in Prizes

Bityard has launched a YouTube recruitment competition for content creators, with over 38,000 XRP in prizes.
20th April, Singapore 2020 – Bitcoin and cryptocurrency contracts exchange Bityard launched in early 2020 with a USDT bonus for all new registered users. To maintain the reputation that it has for offering bonuses to its loyal community, Bityard is holding a competition for YouTube content creators to showcase their reach, and earn some crypto at the same time.
Competition Details
The competition will give content creators the change to win up to 16,000 USDT in total prizes.
As stated in the terms and conditions of the Bityard YouTube promotional competition, the company will be holding a promotional event once a month, and the videos to be submitted must be related to Bityard.
The first months competition theme is “Bityard Contract Trading Beginner’s Guide“, which includes but not limited to:
- Introducing contract transactions
- How to open an account
- How to start a simple contract transaction
- Trading practice (can be firm or simulated, real operations will add extra points)
- Order profit and loss
The video duration for this competition may not be shorter than 5 minutes. For submissions, applicants must upload the video to their respective YouTube channel. The title should be named “Simple Bityard” + the applicants video title. Applicants should indicate their Bityard ID in the video description below their video.
Applicants should send an email to [email protected] with the email address that was used to register the YouTube account. The title should be named: “Simple Bityard” + Video Theme. The body of the email must include the video link applicants Bityard ID.
Read the full terms and conditions of the Bityard YouTube promotional competition here.
Prize Money
The top prize of 38,888 XRP will go to the YouTuber that gets the most views, comments,
and feedback on their video from April 18th to May 18th 2020. In addition to the first prize, there will also be XRP awarded to second and third prize winners, and up to 20 winners of a consolation prize of 38 Tether. This is a great decision by Bitpay, as it gives novice YouTubers a chance to get some rewards for their efforts.
The Bityard YouTube recruitment competition offers YouTubers of all backgrounds to get involved with something that benefits the crypto community as a whole, and potentially win some huge prize money at the same time. Interested content creators can make a cool video, upload it and submit it to the Bityard competition today!
Media Contact
Contact Name: Rafael
Contact Email: [email protected]
Learn more about Bityard – http://www.Bityard.com
Follow Bityard on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Bityardofficial/
Read about Bityard on Medium – https://medium.com/@bityardsns
Join the official Bityard Telegram channel – https://t.me/BityardExchange
Follow Bityard on Twitter – https://twitter.com/Bityardofficial
Connect with Bityard on LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/bityard/
Bityard is the sole source of this information.Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.