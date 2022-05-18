BitKeep Adds Vision to Its List of Supported Mainnets

BitKeep is proud to announce that we have added Vision to the list of supported mainnets.
Through the support provided, BitKeep will provide Vision users with a convenient means for token investment and token transactions. Users may access the Vision DApp in the BitKeep Dapp browser for fast, cross-chain, low-cost financial market creation. In the future, the partnership between Vision and BitKeep will certainly go further.
How to Add Vision in BitKeep
Please upgrade your BitKeep wallet app to 7.0.7.
- Launch the BitKeep app. Tap ALL in the upper right corner to enter the mainnet selection interface. Tap Add Mainnet, select Vision, and tap OK;
- Enter your wallet password, then return to the wallet page. You are done with the addition.
Go back to the wallet home page and select ALL to view all the mainnets that have been added.
About Vision
The V network (Vision) is a high-performance public chain built for the Metaverse. The innovative VPoS mechanism and validator nodes form a decentralized PoS network. With its self-developed metaverse engine and EVM compatibility, Vision breaks the boundaries between virtual and reality and builds an open world of Web 3.0. Based on excellent architecture design and programming skills, the operation efficiency and stability of the V network (Vision) public chain are among the best and it is poised to push the boundaries in an epic adventure.
Website: https://www.v.network/
About BitKeep
BitKeep, as the top decentralized multi-chain digital wallet in Asia, integrates Wallet, Swap, NFT Market, DApp and Discover in a single location. With a user base of nearly five million across 168 countries and regions, BitKeep forged strategic partnership with multiple top 30 public chains (including Polygon, Solana, BSC, ETH, Heco, OEC, Tron, Fantom, Wax, IOST, AVAX, zkSync, becoming their authorized wallet. With 50+ main chains, 10,000+ DApps, 1,000,000+ NFTs and 220,000+ tokens supported, BitKeep is dedicated to creating the world’s largest Web3.0 gateway.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or using any service.