Bithumb Futures Announces its Official Launch with Key Industry Experts Joining the Executive Management Team

Bithumb Futures, a global digital asset derivatives trading platform registered in Seychelles, has announced a Bitcoin Perpetual Contract (BTC/USDT) with up to 100x leverage as an introductory product for its inaugural launch. The platform is now accepting global users to register (except the countries prohibited by local regulations) and offers a very competitive referral program. Bithumb Futures’ full trading functionality will be officially launched this month before later extending to other assets and product offerings.
Backed by leading industry players, Bithumb Futures has recently completed its initial fundraising and signed the brand usage agreement with Bithumb Korea on the usage of “Bithumb” brand. The founding executive team consists of industry experts from top financial service firms and quant technologists with expertise in large-scale trading infrastructure. Ariel Ling, a twenty-year Wall Street veteran, joins as CEO from BitMax.io where she is the Co-founder and COO, and Jerry Liu, a ten-year trading tech expert from BitMax.io, will lead the Development team as Head of Technology at Bithumb Futures. Dr. George Cao , Co-Founder and CEO of BitMax.io, will also be joining the Board as the Director. With such solid management bench strength, Bithumb Futures is positioned as a strong entrant to the expanding crypto derivatives market.
Building upon its in-depth market analysis and rigorous system design, the platform seeks to set itself apart from other competitors with its sharp focus on trading efficiency and quality multi-lingual customer services with 24/7 coverage for a diverse range of global clients spanning from retail individuals to professional institutions. Some of the key differentiating features are highlighted as follows:
- Highly liquid market with tight spreads supported by a diverse range of institutional-grade market makers and global retail communities.
- Flexible cross-asset collateral management – user can post USDT, PAX, USDC, BTC, and ETH as margin and increase buying or selling power for potentially higher returns.
- Convenient zero-fee one-click conversion to swap BTC or ETH to USDT, and vice versa
- High-performance order matching engine with real-time monitoring on system processing and capacity, that rivals top industry competitors.
- Robust liquidation mechanisms designed to optimize reduction of distressed account positions with minimal market impact and transfer risk away.
- 100% of funds in access-controlled cold storage for the secure custody of users’ digital assets.
“In the fast-evolving digital asset industry, derivatives trading has been gaining tremendous momentum among professional traders and institutions who either use it for risk hedging or capitalize upon the increasing volatility. The trading volume for Bitcoin futures contracts has been multiple times over that of the underlying spot market.” Ariel Ling, CEO of Bithumb Futures commented on the rapid expansion of the market. “The launch of Bithumb Futures is the remarkable result of strategic collaboration across diverse markets and deep product expertise and we hope to build out an institutional-grade trading platform that can meet dynamic trading needs and eventually help grow the overall market.”