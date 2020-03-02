Bithumb Futures Announced First Bitcoin Perpetual Contract (BTC/USDT) with up to 100x Leverage

Bithumbfutures.com, a global digital asset derivatives trading platform, has announced a Bitcoin Perpetual Contract (BTC/USDT) with up to 100x leverage as an introductory product for its inaugural launch.
Backed by leading industry players, Bithumb Futures has recently completed an initial round of fundraising and is positioned as a strong entrant to the expanding crypto derivatives marketplace.
The new platform is currently available for global users to register and refer friends prior to its grand launch with full functionality planned for early March.