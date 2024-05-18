Bitcoin, Solana, Bitcoin Cash, and DTX Exchange rallying

Bitcoin Nears $65k Amid Bullish Rally, Solana and Bitcoin Cash Follow, DTX Exchange Leads With $530,000 Presale
Markets reacted joyously to a slew of 13F filings, with more than 563 professional investment firms owning Bitcoin (BTC). With Bitcoin nearing $65,000 amid a bullish rally, Solana (SOL) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are following. However, the real gem to watch is DTX Exchange (DTX), which has raised over $530,000 in its presale.
Could $DTX be the best crypto presale of the year? Analysts expect this hybrid exchange to take off as on-chain activity heats up. All the action is taking place on-chain this cycle and there have never been more bullish conditions for up-and-coming presales.
Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks $65,000 Amid Bullish Rally
Bitcoin (BTC) holdings were officially reported by 563 professional investment firms in their 13F filings. Collectively these parties own more than $3.5 billion of Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs, and Larry Fink’s aggressive push into crypto is yielding fruits for early buyers.
$BTC has made a staggering rally from $25,000 when Fink announced that BlackRock was filing for a Bitcoin (BTC) Spot ETF, and the rest is history. Steadily becoming more and more accepted in the traditional investment landscape, it is only a matter of time before Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $100,000.
Solana (SOL): 2024’s Leading Layer 1 Trade
Solana (SOL) is this cycle’s leading layer one trade, and few blockchains can compete with Solana’s (SOL) rapid transactions and practically non-existent fees. Memecoins have become the fastest-growing vertical, and the Solana (SOL) network is the place to trade these speculative assets. Favored by crypto natives, and retail investors, Solana (SOL) is not a chain investors want to ignore this cycle. Could Solana (SOL) break $1,000 later this year?
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Starting to Rally
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) began in 2017 following what is often referred to as the block wars. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is the resulting hard fork from the original Bitcoin (BTC) network, and while $BTC acts as a store of value, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is better suited as a payment layer for smaller transactions. The larger blocksize of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) makes the chain more scalable, and given its highly liquid nature, it looks like TradFi is already trading Bitcoin Cash (BCH) aggressively.
DTX Exchange (DTX) Raises $500,000
DTX Exchange (DTX) has raised over $500,000 in its presale and smart money is diving in headfirst. It blends the best of centralized and decentralized exchanges, giving users the performance of the former but with the custody benefits of the latter. DTX Exchange is bringing a host of new asset classes on-chain, including traditional equities, contracts-for-differences (CFDs), forex, and hundreds of altcoins.
It leverages Distributed Liquidity Pools, which guarantee market-leading price execution for traders by aggregating liquidity from multiple sources in DeFi. Traders can access 1,000X leverage and retain full custody of their funds with no counterparty risk. The explosion of on-chain trading this cycle has been a dominant trend, and analysts forecast the native $DTX token to rally 25X before the end of 2024.
But the real secret to DTX Exchange’s success is its on-chain order book. Anybody can verify every trade, and this platform is obviously built by traders for traders. It is ready to become a thriving DeFi trading house.
Why $DTX Will Explode in Value This Cycle
After the last cycle, investors have learned their lesson the hard way. Centralized exchanges cannot be trusted as counterparties. However, decentralized exchanges still cannot match the deep liquidity and performance of their centralized counterparts.
That was until the release of DTX Exchange’s hybrid model. This DeFi trading hub is set to explode as volatility and bullish sentiment continue to rise. Easily a leading altcoin to add to your portfolio today.
DTX is currently in its first presale stage. To learn more about DTX, visit the DTX presale website or join the DTX community.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.