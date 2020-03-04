Bitcoin Casino & Sportsbook Kawbet Promises Anonymity, Fast Withdrawals and Lucrative Affiliate Program

New bitcoin & sports betting website Kawbet has made user anonymity its core focus, offering betting patrons a trustworthy platform in which to play casino games, and bet on sports. The platform also offers fast withdrawals, a lucrative affiliate program, and premium betting experience.
March 4, 2020, Curacao – Anonymous bitcoin casino and sports betting platform Kawbet has made user privacy one of its primary objectives. People’s private information is an ever hot topic in the crypto world, and Kawbet wants its users to know that they take that issue very seriously.
Anonymity and withdrawal Speed
Kawbet does not require KYC or ID, so there is no sensitive client information at risk, and a 100% guarantee of privacy for its users bets.
No betting platform users want to wait hours to deposit their funds, or withdraw their winnings. Kawbet promises smooth, reliable, lightning-fast withdrawals, on par with the fastest in the industry with both transactions taking an average of only 5 mins, or less.
Kawbet also prides itself when it comes to customer support. Team members provide an average 1 min response time, collect feedback from clients, and ensure the platform keeps evolving. With over 100 employees working at the company’s offices, a helping hand is never far away.
Game updates and odds
All games and events found on the platform will be monitored and updated around the clock. Client feedback plays a crucial role in this ongoing process, as the players can determine which games or events they want to see on Kawbet.
Regarding the betting odds, Kawbet ensures they are unmatched in the industry. With some of the highest odds found in the sports betting and casino industry, clients can reap the benefits and rewards at all times. Higher odds results in bigger potential winnings for users.
Kawbet also offers an impressive 25 different cryptocurrencies to choose from deposit and withdrawals including BTC, ETH and many more.
Amazing Affiliate Program
Sharing the experience and fun is part of Kawbet’s business plan. The lucrative Kawbet affiliate program can earn users up to 20% of all profits from direct referrals. This Incentivizes users to refer others, and will lead to the casino and sports betting platform evolving further and becoming more versatile over time.
Through the use of personalized marketing tools, affiliates have plenty of options to make the most of their efforts. As clients refer more players, their share of the earnings will rise accordingly.
Kawbet users can earn up to 40% of direct affiliate’s profits. This high percentage rate confirms Kawbet’s dedication to compete with the very top cryptocurrency casinos and sports betting sites in the industry. All affiliate payments are sent out on a weekly basis, and will be credited in mBTC.
About Kawbet
KawBet is a cryptocurrency-based fully licensed casino & sports betting company that provides lightning-fast deposits and withdrawals secured by blockchain anonymously and effortlessly. Pnxtech N.V is a fully registered company, established under the laws of Curacao and its wholly owned subsidiary. It is also licensed and regulated by Gaming Services Provider N.V.
Learn more about Kawbet – https://kawbet.com/
Follow Kawbet on Twitter – https://twitter.com/kawbetxcom/
Find Kawbet on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/kawbetxcom/
Official Kawbet Telegram – https://t.me/kawbetxcom/
Media Contact
Contact Name: Hans Tan
Contact Email: [email protected]
Kawbet.com is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.
About Bitcoin PR Buzz: As the world’s first cryptocurrency and Bitcoin PR service and newswire, Bitcoin PR Buzz has helped over 800 satisfied clients to reach their goals during its 7 years of service. To get your project featured on some of the world’s top Crypto and mainstream news sites, visit Bitcoin PR Buzz today