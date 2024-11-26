Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction, XRP And This DeFi Coin Are Getting Massive Tractions, Here’s Why 

There is an active buzz in the crypto market as Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is rising on the price charts. Market analyst Rose Premium Signals has made a bullish price prediction for this altcoin.
Meanwhile, some other crypto coins are getting massive attention, like Ripple (XRP) or the new presale gem Lunex Network (LNEX).
For instance, LNEX has soared by 158% and may continue rising. Since it could revolutionize the DeFi market, which IBS Intelligence predicts may be worth $48B by 2031, some experts have it pegged as the next 30x token in 2025.
Market Expert Makes a Bullish Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Prediction
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is one of the top crypto coins. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of Bitcoin Cash moved between $347 and $509 in the past 30 days. This is over a 45% increase in just a few short weeks.
Crypto analyst Rose Premium Signals also made a bullish Bitcoin Cash price prediction. According to his X post, this altcoin is now seeing an ABCD harmonic structure which could lead to a price of $719 in the mid-term and $953 in the long term.
TradingView data also shows some bullish signals. For example, the Bitcoin Cash crypto is now valued above its 10-day EMA ($479) and its 30-day EMA ($430). Additionally, the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) MACD level sits at 34, which is in the buy zone and suggests a good entry point.
The Price of Ripple (XRP) Could Soar to $2
Ripple (XRP) is also making many waves in the crypto market. On the one-week chart, the Ripple price increased from $1.14 to $1.40, as per CoinMarketCap—over 20% growth. Not only that, but the Ripple market cap also moved from $65B to $80B.
The technicals for the Ripple crypto also show some good signs. TradingView shows that this crypto coin is trading above its 50-day EMA ($0.80) and its 100-day EMA ($0.69). Plus, its MACD level shows a 0.22 value in the buy zone and a good entry point.
Market expert Mikybull remains optimistic for Ripple (XRP) as well. In his X post, he said this altcoin could see a price surge to $2 soon. This Ripple price prediction has made many traders turn to it.
Lunex Network (LNEX) Soars 158%, Another Pump Incoming
Lunex Network (LNEX) is becoming one of the hottest new ICOs in this space. It has already given early buyers a 158% return. However, this percentage will rise as the price of LNEX increases on a three-day basis until it reaches its soft cap goal.
At its core, LNEX will fuel the Lunex Network platform. The main distinguishing feature of the platform is that it will connect multiple blockchains and allow for the creation of a non-custodial crypto exchange where people can trade tokens across all of them quickly. By holding LNEX, traders also get some perks like:
- Passive Income: A portion of the revenue generated by Lunex Network will be used to buy back LNEX tokens which are then redistributed among LNEX stakers.
- Governance Voting Rights: The ability to vote on important issues that could impact the platform’s future.
- Discounts: Transaction fee discounts, node leasing, and more.
Currently, one LNEX costs just $0.0031. However, a Tier-1 crypto exchange listing will push the value to $0.0216. In other words, those who buy this DeFi coin right now could see a 596% return soon.
Can Lunex Network (LNEX) Soar Like Bitcoin Cash (BCH) & Ripple (XRP)?
While Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ripple (XRP) could see big value jumps soon, experts are also optimistic for Lunex Network (LNEX). Since this DeFi crypto will have a smaller market cap than its peers, analysts think LNEX could surge faster with less money. Therefore, they predict a potential 30x surge in 2025.
