Bitcasino Marks 6th Birthday in Grand Style with LTC, TRX, ETH and BTC Giveaway

Bitcasino.io has announced a massive giveaway to mark its sixth year of operations. The giveaways will last all through the month of January to ensure maximum participation within its community base.
Since its creation back in 2014, Bitcasino’s track record of transparency and fairness has led to over 600% in user growth. The platform boasts being the world’s first licensed blockchain-based casino, as well as one of the fastest to do payouts with an average withdrawal completion time of 1.5 minutes.
This has made Bitcasino a firm favorite among casino players looking to explore a variety of provably fair games such as Play’n GO’s Book of the Dead slot title, which is the number one offering on the list of Bitcasino’s most sought-after games in 2019. Another slot game sits atop the honor roll, with the biggest win on Bitcasino’s record when a lucky Slot player carted away €790,352 in June 2018 while playing Queen of The Seas. Currently, players can choose from over 2000 games to play at Bitcasino.
Having recognized the importance of a solid and supportive environment in nurturing dedicated users, the Bitcoin-led casino operator will be giving back to its loyal community members via a series of exciting rewards.
Marking this year’s birthday, the company will offer players a chance to receive exciting prizes in four different cryptocurrencies. By simply logging into their Bitcasino accounts, players will become eligible for daily cash prizes. These rewards will be paid out to 10 lucky players in top cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin. Prizes and rewards shared during the first week of the giveaway are paid out in Litecoin. The second week will give out rewards in TRON, followed by Ethereum during the third week and Bitcoin on the last week.
In addition, a weekly tournament will be hosted with a total prize pool of mɃ 4,000, where rewards will be paid directly into winners’ accounts in the coin of the week. Players are also encouraged to play or place wagers in the week’s currency, to guarantee extra points to climb up the leaderboard.
Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Casino at Bitcasino, stated:
“It has been a fun ride for Bitcasino over the past six years, we’ve learned a lot and come a long way. Our focus has always been on our players – everything we do is designed to deliver a fun, fast and fair experience, because our players are the center of our universe.
“By celebrating our sixth birthday with giveaways and rewards to our customers we’re also celebrating the wider crypto community, and we want to say a massive thank you for their continued support.
“Looking forward, Bitcasino will remain in permanent dialogue with our players, so expect some fantastic new products, features and functionality throughout 2020.”
With the recently-launched rewards program, Loyalty Club, Bitcasino has listened to its community and given them rewards based on play, rather than generic bonuses across the board. Bitcasino has a clear view of what they want 2020 to bring, and aims to continue pushing boundaries to better serve its loyal users in a fun, fair and secure way.