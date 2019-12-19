Bitcasino.io Raises over $100,000 as Part of Crypto Community Support for #teamtrees Campaign

Bitcasino, the leader in crypto gaming, has joined the global movement to plant 20 million trees by early next year, by pledging to pay for the costs of planting a total of 101,010 trees.
Estimated to cost $1 each tree, this means that the Bitcasino brand of Bitcoin gaming will be donating just over $100,000 to the global #teamtrees movement that has captured the hearts of millions all over the world.
This was made possible through the loyal community of Bitcasino players, who took the chance in November to donate all their unused Loyalty Club points to the worthy cause. Bitcasino’s offer to match all player contributions — satoshi for satoshi — ensured that they collectively raised a six-figure sum, placing the Bitcasino community at the same table as the likes of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who have all generously contributed to the worthy cause of #teamtrees.
A pioneer at heart
While #teamtrees has gone viral and is making rounds all over the internet, surprisingly only a handful of mid-sized tech firms have stepped up in the global effort to green the planet. Among crypto organizations, so far only Bitcasino.io has done its bit to endorse the #teamtrees campaign and its efforts.
A pioneering member of the crypto gaming industry, Bitcasino continues to mark the path ahead for others to follow, and makes yet another milestone in its continuing history with the binary sum of $101,010 that is a reminder of its tech and crypto origins. That its community of players joined in wholeheartedly was a surprise even to Bitcasino Director, Tauri Tiitsaar, who reflected:
Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Bitcasino, stated:
“By making just a small addition to our loyalty club, we were able to have such a big impact on a global cause, and want to take this as an opportunity to challenge others in our industry and community to stand together with us in raising awareness on the important topic of climate change.”
#teamtrees is an ongoing social media challenge started by famed American YouTuber MrBeast. Its aim is to challenge the world to raise enough funds from people all over the world to plant 20 million trees by the beginning of 2020. It is already becoming one of the biggest fundraisning events the world has ever seen, with pledges already confirmed from a host of social media and tech influencers like Jeffree Star, Pewdiepie and Elon Musk.
As the year draws to a close, the campaign has already come within touching distance of its target, with funds raised for planting 19,558,948 trees at time of writing on 18 December 2019. To learn more about planet’s biggest push to replant trees on Mother Earth, visit the #teamtrees official website.
About Bitcasino
Bitcasino is one of the oldest names in Bitcoin gaming, founded in 2014 as part of the Coingaming Group. Today, it has expanded to over 2,000 quality offerings that include table games and live dealer specials, partnering with the industry’s most-recognized suppliers and hosted on its own proprietary platform to ensure the best digital gaming experience, powered by crypto.
Enjoy fair and fun games and experience 1.5 minutes blazing fast withdrawal times, with top-grade security to ensure you play with peace of mind.