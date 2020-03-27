Bitcasino Crypto Gaming Platform Integrates with Browser Extension TronLink for Secure TRX Transactions

Bitcasino.io, one of the oldest names in crypto gaming, has announced the successful integration of the TronLink wallet and browser extension, now available for on the Chrome browser web shop.
Thanks to this latest update, Tron users can now enjoy the web’s best crypto gaming experience without ever having to mess around with hardware wallets when depositing or withdrawing TRX to and from Bitcasino.io. All this, while enjoying the same level of security that all crypto users should have, in addition to the fast speed of settlement TRX is known for.
After installing and enabling the TronLink extension, all TRON users need to do now when they want to deposit TRX or withdraw the same to their own wallets is make sure they are logged into Bitcasino from Chrome browser, before interacting with TronLink.
A few clicks and TRX deposits can be done simply and instantly. Process withdrawals and see your wallet balance update with seconds with TronLink too.
The TronLink extension is trusted by the TRON Foundation and has been used by millions of users, who appreciate that it allows a hassle-free TRX access without ever compromising security and privacy, since private keys are never shared outside with anyone, and funds are protected from prying eyes.
To download and start using TronLink, make sure you only use the verified version as published on the official website at TronLink.org. TronLink is currently available in three versions: iOS, Android and the Chrome web browser.
Designed to keep to the ideals of crypto, TronLink supports decentralization, local storage of private key, physical insulation, and multi-layer algorithm encryption that together ensures maximum data security.
Tauri Tiitsaar, Bitcasino Director notes that innovation is a continuing process and that the TronLink integration was only the next step of progress in Bitcasino’s ongoing mission to provide its users the best in class experience of speed and security for crypto transactions. Tauri said:
“Gone is the need to deposit or withdraw TRON to hardware wallets, open an app on your phone or any other website. Players can easily manage their instantaneous deposits and withdrawals without any extra hassle.”
The TRON Foundation has been a partner of Coingaming Group, the owner of crypto casino Bitcasino and sportsbetting brand Sportsbet.io, since 2019, allowing users to deposit, wager and withdraw TRX easily on both brands.
In business since 2014, Bitcasino has grown to over 2,000 offerings across traditional slots and table games, with modern live dealer options to ensure that crypto gamers continue to enjoy the very best of online gaming, with every aspect custom-built to focus on player enjoyment. Noting that speed and hassle-free withdrawals are the hallmarks of user satisfaction, Bitcasino has worked hard to ensure that all customer withdrawals are processed within an industry benchmark average of 1.5 minutes.
The TronLink extension is now available for download for the Chrome web browser.
Start experiencing the best of crypto gaming with TRX and TronLink by logging into the official Bitcasino portal. Want the latest updates? Follow Bitcasino on Twitter.