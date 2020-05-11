Bitcasino and The Giving Block Launch Virtual Benefit Concert for Global COVID-19 Relief

Live streaming taking up your time during this lockdown? Then imagine what it must feel like for the frontliners in health and other sectors battling to keep Covid-19 at bay so we can all stay safely at home, comfortably live streaming.
Or, tune in to watch the recorded Live Stream of the D3 Charity Concert recorded on May 5th 2020, a giving event jointly organized by crypto charity The Giving Block, and a host of other crypto stakeholders, including Bitcoin gaming platform Bitcasino!
D3 – Donate, Dance, Decentralize
The virtual relief concert was put together to raise funds for those suffering from the negative impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but with players like Bitcasino and charity heavyweights like The Giving Block, help is on the way!
Marked as part of the Giving Tuesday Now event, which is a global day of giving and unity, the event took place online at around 3PM PST, lasting for four hours in support of #cryptoCOVID19.
The coronavirus pandemic, officially known as COVID-19, has affected everyone around the world in ways many never thought possible. And now, months into a global state of lockdown, people on the front lines continue to work day and night to tirelessly care for patients, conduct research work to find treatments and cures, transport much-needed medical supplies and other vital activities crucial to combat the virus.
The D3 concert is a collaborative effort by international patrons, leaders and communities to catalyze an uptake of grassroots giving, citizen engagement and enterprise philanthropy. Bitcasino backs this wholeheartedly, so that sponsorship funds can help organizers launch the event in quickfire fashion, with funding left over given directly to charity.
Casino Director of Bitcasino, Tauri Tiitsaar, said that the gaming platform stood united with the crypto community in lending a hand to the global relief efforts. He stated that this would be “one of the most important things” the firm had undertaken, explaining:
“The human crisis we’re witnessing is something we’ve never been challenged with before and everyone has been under so much stress, but together we’re stronger in these unprecedented times. Bitcasino has always considered itself a fun, fast and fair crypto company and by partnering with GivingTuesday we feel that we can help make a difference, and bring more generosity to the world.”
The event caps 3 weeks of Bitcasion’s own ‘Crypto vs COVID-19’ fundraiser, allowing players to donate unused loyalty rewards to aid those most affected by COVID-19. In early May, Bitcasino hopes to match player loyalty totals to achieve Bitcoin Tuesday’s #cryptoCOVID19’s goal of $100,000.
Learn more about 2020’s Bitcoin Tuesday and the charity The Giving Block. Or, find out how you can contribute to Bitcasino’s own fundraising efforts by visiting and gaming at their website with crypto, featuring over 2,700 games and an industry-leading withdrawal time of 1.5 minutes, all with the best security money can buy.