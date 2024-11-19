Binance Unveils 20th Memecoin Of The Year: $BAN Soars 105%

Binance has officially launched its 20th memecoin of the year, $BAN, which is already making waves in the crypto market.
Within 24 hours of its debut, $BAN surged by an impressive 105%, climbing from a low of $0.045 to a new all-time high (ATH) of $0.409. The token has now become the 8th largest memecoin on the Pumpfun platform by market capitalization.
The current distribution of $BAN shows promising growth:
1. Network Distribution: $BAN operates across multiple blockchains, with 60% of its activity on Solana and 20% on Ethereum.
2. Market Capitalization: $BAN’s market cap has surpassed $100 million, with 35% of this year’s memecoins exceeding the $1 billion mark.
3. Spot vs. Futures Trading: Spot trading currently accounts for 35% of $BAN’s activity.
4. Performance: Remarkably, only one memecoin launched this year has experienced a decline, emphasizing the growing demand for these tokens.
Binance 上线今年第 20 个 Memecoin $BAN 🙌
目前分布情况更新如下
1️⃣网络分布：Solana 占 60%，以太坊占 20%
2️⃣市值分布：市值均已超越一亿美金，超 10 亿美金占比达 35%
3️⃣期现货：现货占比为 35%
4️⃣涨跌幅：上线后下跌的项目仅剩一个
11 月上线 Meme 所属分类不再局限于动物园，明显更多元化了😆 https://t.co/VRJHutFgE4 pic.twitter.com/i1yJeZDQzF
— Ai 姨 (@ai_9684xtpa) November 18, 2024
November has brought a noticeable shift in the memecoin landscape. Unlike earlier trends that focused heavily on animal-themed tokens (the so-called “zoo memecoins”), recent launches have embraced a broader range of themes, signaling a diversification in the market.
$BAN (@RWA_Ban) reflects this evolution, rapidly gaining traction and achieving significant growth. Its rise not only highlights the expanding influence of memecoins but also underscores Binance’s commitment to supporting innovative projects within the space.
With $BAN’s meteoric rise, it continues to captivate traders and investors, further solidifying its place in the memecoin ecosystem.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
