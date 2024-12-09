Binance Labs Completes Transfer Of 75M GMT, As Project Marks New Milestone

Binance Labs, the investment arm of Binance, has finalized its transfer of 75 million GMT tokens to Binance, with the last tranche of 30 million GMT ($7.29 million) sent from its address.
These tokens were acquired through vesting and unlocking mechanisms, and the entire batch was transferred at an average price of $0.214, amounting to $16.05 million in total.
— 余烬 (@EmberCN) December 5, 2024
GMT, the governance token for STEPN and related products, has proven to be a resilient project over the years. Despite market challenges, it has consistently grown and developed, establishing itself as a prominent player in the blockchain space.
STEPN has proven to be a solid project🔥, with the team consistently prioritizing their users. Over the past three years, the team has distributed 200 million $GMT in rewards💰!
Now, in their fourth year, they are conducting a GMT drop for all GMT holders! A great chance to earn…
— Sjuul | AltCryptoGems (@AltCryptoGems) December 5, 2024
Over the past three years, the project has distributed approximately $70 million to users of its ecosystem, including those utilizing its flagship product, STEPN. This commitment to rewarding its community has been a hallmark of GMT’s success and popularity.
$GMT is another strong project who have been continuously growing and building through the last few years and are now reaping the rewards.
In the last 3 years they have distributed around $70M to users of their products (like STEPN)
— Gordon (@AltcoinGordon) December 4, 2024
As GMT enters its fourth year, the team is launching an exciting initiative—a GMT drop exclusively for GMT holders. This presents a unique opportunity for token holders to earn additional rewards as the project continues to expand its ecosystem.
This milestone highlights GMT’s dedication to community engagement and growth, reflecting the project’s long-term vision and ability to deliver value to its users. With its consistent track record and the ongoing efforts to reward its holders, GMT stands as an example of how blockchain projects can thrive through innovation and user-centric initiatives.
As Binance Labs concludes its involvement in this phase, all eyes remain on GMT’s future, with the token poised for further growth and community-driven success.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: somchai20162516/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch