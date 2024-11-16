Binance Futures To Launch $DEGEN Perpetual Contract Amid Whale Activity And Wintermute Position Shifts

November 16, 2024

Binance Futures has announced the launch of the $DEGENUSDT perpetual contract, scheduled to go live on November 15, 2024, at 11:30 UTC.

This new listing will allow traders to leverage their positions by up to 75x. Notably, Binance has yet to list $DEGEN for spot trading.

$DEGEN is a token native to the Base blockchain, initially introduced as a reward for participants in the Farcaster Degen channel. The announcement of the perpetual contract triggered significant activity in the $DEGEN market. Shortly after the news, a prominent whale sold 6.43 million $DEGEN for 70.78 ETH, equivalent to $219,000.

This whale had originally acquired 140.71 million $DEGEN tokens between April 8 and May 10, spending 934 ETH (approximately $3.42 million) at an average price of $0.0243 per token. After holding their position for over six months, the whale capitalized on the recent price increase, securing a profit of $790,000.

Wintermute Adjusts $DEGEN Holdings

Meanwhile, Wintermute, a leading market maker, has been adjusting its $DEGEN holdings. Earlier in the week, the firm reduced its position to below 100 million tokens.

However, following the token’s price surge, Wintermute has significantly increased its holdings once again, indicating renewed confidence in $DEGEN’s future potential.

With the upcoming launch of the $DEGENUSDT perpetual contract on Binance Futures and the shifting dynamics among large holders, market participants are closely watching $DEGEN’s next moves.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

